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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Natixis CIB appoints Rob Ward Senior Country Manager for Australasia

November 04, 2026 | 10:28
(0) user say
Corporate bank Natixis CIB appointed Rob Ward as Senior Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand to expand investment banking operations across energy and infrastructure sectors.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 November 2026 - Natixis CIB is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Ward as Senior Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand.
Rob Ward Natixis CIB

Based in Sydney, Rob reports to Bruno Le Saint, CEO, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Natixis CIB. He will be responsible for all business across Australia and New Zealand, and he will also join the Asia Pacific and Middle East Executive Committee.

Rob has over 28 years' financial services experience across structured finance, acquisitions, advisory and debt capital markets across Europe and Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Natixis CIB, he held several leadership roles at MUFG, where he served most recently as Head of Investment Banking Oceania and Head of Project Finance Asia. Rob brings significant expertise in the energy and infrastructure sectors, where he has led several landmark transactions.

Bruno Le Saint, CEO, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Natixis CIB said, "We are pleased to welcome Rob to Natixis CIB. Rob's distinguished track record will help drive strategic growth and deepen client relationships in Australia and New Zealand, further demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the ANZ market. In his role, Rob will work closely with Natixis CIB's affiliate and partner Azure Capital to deliver client solutions, especially in M&A-related situations. His extensive experience in energy and infrastructure will be key in accelerating Natixis CIB's growth in our core sectors and supporting our clients through the energy transition."

Established in Sydney almost 20 years ago, Natixis CIB's team in Australia provides Australian and global clients a full range of expertise in advisory, arranging, underwriting, structuring, and delivering financing and global markets solutions.

https://cib.natixis.com/home/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Natixis CIB

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Natixis CIB Rob Ward Senior Country Manager Australia and New Zealand

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