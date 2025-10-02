KMS Technology unifies brand to accelerate innovation

This transformative change, with the backing of Sunstone Partners private equity, positions the company to lead in strategic engineering, expand its global reach, and continue to bring deep expertise in software product development and quality assurance, AI-native engineering, and delivery excellence to every engagement with their clients.

This brand consolidation brings KMS Healthcare and KMS Solutions fully under the KMS Technology umbrella, streamlining operations and reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering high-impact solutions with greater clarity and focus.

By integrating its expertise into one organisation, KMS Technology enhances its ability to provide comprehensive engineering and consulting services to clients across global markets.

Under the unified structure, clients will benefit from a seamless and integrated service experience, gaining access to a wider range of cutting-edge solutions in product development, quality assurance, and AI-native engineering, all under one trusted brand. This client-centric model increases agility, enabling KMS Technology to respond rapidly to evolving market needs and deliver greater value.

“Bringing our business lines together as One KMS is a strategic step that strengthens how we serve our clients,” said Leo Tucker, CEO of KMS Technology.

“With the support of Sunstone Partners, we now have the clarity, focus, and scale to accelerate innovation and continue crafting brilliant solutions that deliver real-world impact for our clients and communities,” Tucker said in a statement.

KMS Technology is a strategic engineering company helping businesses turn bold ideas into high-impact solutions-faster.

Founded in 2009 as a US-based services company, we've grown into a global organisation with locations in the United States, Vietnam, and Mexico.

