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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JustCo App rolls out pay-per-use hot desk and meeting room access across Asia Pacific

July 02, 2026 | 16:05
(0) user say
JustCo launched pay-per-use workspace access via the JustCo App, letting professionals book hot desks and meeting rooms on demand across its Asia Pacific network with no monthly membership required.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 - JustCo Holdings Limited ("JustCo"), a Singapore-grown flexible workspace operator with an extensive Asia Pacific network, announced pay-per-use access via the JustCo App, allowing professionals to find, book, and access hot desks and meeting rooms on demand across its network, without membership or upfront commitment.

JUSTCO APP ENABLES ON-DEMAND BOOKING OF WORKSPACES – NO MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED
JUSTCO APP ENABLES ON-DEMAND BOOKING OF WORKSPACES – NO MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED

Professionals increasingly need reliable workspaces that can be accessed as needed, whether for a few hours, a day, or specific meetings. JustCo App's pay-per-use access caters to the demand for increased flexibility and short-term access.

New users can simply download the app, create an account, and immediately browse available JustCo workspaces. There are no upfront membership fees, making it ideal for freelancers, business travellers, remote workers, and visiting team members to access JustCo locations when and where they need it.

Users can purchase Hot Desk (Day) passes or make Meeting Room bookings directly in the app. Multiple passes can be purchased and shared with colleagues or partners. This supports common scenarios such as hosting meetings, working between locations, or enabling visiting teammates to use a workspace immediately.

Pay-per-use features are currently available in Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, and will subsequently roll out across other locations.

This builds on JustCo's broader strategy to integrate workspace discovery, access, and usage into a unified digital platform across markets. The JustCo Store, available on web and powering the app, provides real-time visibility of workspace availability across locations.

Concurrently, since the start of the year, JustCo has successfully opened new locations across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore and Taipei, reflecting a steady pipeline growth. Additional openings have also been confirmed across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Seoul, Tokyo and Yokohama, providing clear visibility for the second half of the year.

Together, these openings underscore JustCo's commitment to executing the expansion strategy presented to investors at the time of its IPO and further strengthening its footprint across Asia Pacific's leading commercial hubs.

Visit the JustCo Store at www.justcoglobal.com to browse available offices and membership plans, with selected spaces available for move-in as early as the next business day. Or download the JustCo App on iOS and Android.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: justcoglobal.com

By JustCo

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
JustCo JustCo App OnDemand Booking Flexible Workspace Operator

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