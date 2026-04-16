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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JustCo opens luxury coworking space in Bengaluru

April 16, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
The flexible workspace operator launched The Collective brand location in the Indian technology hub expanding premium office presence.

BENGALURU, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - THE COLLECTIVE, the hospitality-led luxury flexible workspace brand by JustCo, announces the opening of its newest centre at Helios Business Park this April. This marks its second location in India, following the successful launch of THE COLLECTIVE at DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram, and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, design-forward work environments across the region. The brand is also set to open its third Indian location in Mumbai later this year, further accelerating its growth.

THE COLLECTIVE by JustCo Opens in Bengaluru

Located within one of Bengaluru (Bangalore)'s established business districts, THE COLLECTIVE at Helios Business Park introduces a refined approach to flexible workspaces, where hospitality, design and functionality come together to support modern enterprises.

A timely entry into a rapidly expanding market

THE COLLECTIVE's expansion aligns with India's dynamic workspace sector. As one of the largest flexible office markets in Asia Pacific, India boasts an estimated 70-80 million sq ft of flexible workspace, projected to surpass 100 million sq ft by 2026. The flexible workspace segment is anticipated to grow at over 12-15% annually, potentially reaching USD 4-5 billion by 2026.

This growth is fuelled by the widespread adoption of hybrid work models among enterprises, leading to a significant demand for scalable office solutions. Flexible workspaces are becoming integral to corporate real estate strategies, capturing an increasing share of office leasing across the country.

Elevating the workspace experience

THE COLLECTIVE at Helios Business Park offers a reimagined workspace that emphasises experience and belonging, designed to inspire talent and foster culture.

Key features include:
  • Thoughtfully designed work environments, from coworking spaces to private offices, that support both focus and collaboration.
  • Hospitality-inspired shared spaces and service-led touchpoints.
  • Thoughtful daily rituals, from morning Blue Tokai coffee and Makaibari tea to an Evening Interlude session.
  • Workstations with Herman Miller seating, height-adjustable desks, and enterprise-ready infrastructure in a Grade-A business setting.
More than an office, THE COLLECTIVE serves as an extension of a company’s identity, leaving a lasting impression on teams and clients.

A botanical expression of modern work

Inspired by Bengaluru’s renowned Lalbagh Botanical Garden, THE COLLECTIVE at Helios Business Park embodies a contemporary greenhouse aesthetic.

Design highlights:
  • Natural light and materials: Oak, stone, and greenery create an environment that enhances focus and balance.
  • Biophilic elements: Thoughtfully integrated to boost wellbeing, productivity, and creativity.
This design approach transforms the workspace into a reflection of a company’s identity, providing an elevated sense of comfort and purpose.

A strong foothold in the luxury workspace segment

As India’s flexible workspace market matures, demand is shifting towards quality and experience. THE COLLECTIVE is committed to delivering refined, design-forward workspaces for businesses seeking more than just an office.

“We are seeing continued demand from businesses for workspaces that go beyond functionality to support culture, talent and brand experience,” said Kong Wan Long, Chief Commercial Officer of JustCo. “THE COLLECTIVE is designed to meet that need through a hospitality-led environment that combines design, service and flexibility.”

This opening also reflects JustCo’s broader regional growth momentum. The company has recently launched new centres in Singapore and Taipei, with confirmed openings in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Seoul, Tokyo, and Yokohama throughout the rest of 2026, underscoring its ambition to build a leading pan-Asian platform for flexible work.

With continued expansion across key cities, THE COLLECTIVE is well-positioned to establish a strong presence in India’s luxury workspace segment, offering a thoughtful and experience-led ap

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By JustCo

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TagTag:
JustCo luxury coworking space

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