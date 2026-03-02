Corporate

Firmable raises $14 million Series A for global sales platform expansion

March 02, 2026 | 09:14
(0) user say
The artificial intelligence sales software company secured funding to scale its platform internationally and expand enterprise customer acquisition capabilities.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmable, Asia-Pacific's leading AI (artificial intelligence) sales platform, has raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Airtree, with participation from existing investors. The funding will support Firmable's expansion to the United States, further development of high-quality specialist sales data and buying signals, and the continued build-out of AI agents that execute actions for sales teams.

Sales teams today cobble together a patchwork of data and software tools, each with its own data silo and none with reliable coverage outside the US. The result: sales reps spend more time wrangling data, software, and record keeping, rather than selling.

Firmable shows that AI makes it possible to collapse these tools into a single platform, but only if it's built on a proprietary data foundation rather than recycled third-party feeds. The platform assembles accurate proprietary account data, tracks precision buying signals, and automates sales tasks and administration.

Over 1,000 customers, including CBRE, Eftsure, G2, Robert Half, Monday.com, Marsh, and Canon, use Firmable to drive sales productivity across Australia, New Zealand, and now eight markets across Asia-Pacific.

Firmable was co-founded by technology industry leaders Leigh Jasper, Paul Perrett, and Karthik Venkatasubramanian to solve the sales productivity problem using new AI tools and approaches. The founders previously worked together at Aconex, which was acquired by Oracle for $1.6 billion, where Jasper was co-founder and CEO.

Leigh Jasper, co-CEO, said sales success is directly linked to the quality of external account data and the effectiveness of AI tools. "Knowing which prospect to target – and most importantly when – is the major driver of sales efficiency. Using Firmable, salespeople waste less time on research, eliminate tedious administration, and focus their valuable time on the customers and conversations that matter."

"Most sales intelligence tools are just interfaces on top of the same licensed datasets. That's why the data is stale, duplicated, and US-centric. We took the harder path – building our own data asset from the ground up – because we believe the compound advantage of owning the data layer is what actually makes AI agents useful rather than just fast at being wrong," Jasper added.

Firmable's platform works in three reinforcing layers. First, it assembles and continuously refreshes proprietary account and contact data using AI-driven web data aggregation, LLM-based extraction, and entity resolution. Second, it surfaces precision buying signals including leadership changes, hiring surges, funding rounds, technology shifts, and other events that indicate purchase intent. Third – and this is the focus now – AI agents act on those signals autonomously: enriching CRM records, prioritising accounts, drafting outreach and orchestrating sales actions.

"Every sales leader we talk to says the same thing: their US-built tools don't work internationally. The data is wrong, the coverage is thin, and the workflows assume an American go-to-market motion. We're not just filling a coverage gap – we're building the AI-native platform these teams actually need," said Paul Perrett, co-CEO.

Airtree Partner John Henderson said Firmable is set apart by its focus on using AI to both assemble the best-in-market dataset and build agents on this proprietary data foundation to drive sales performance.

"The AI sales tooling market is exploding, but most startups in the space have no defensible data moat. Firmable is one of very few companies globally that owns its own proprietary dataset and is building agents directly on top of it. The team's track record of scaling Aconex into a multibillion-dollar company gives us conviction that they can execute the same playbook – start in APAC, prove the model, then take it global."

For more information, visit firmable.com.

By PR Newswire

