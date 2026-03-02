Wellkins Capital offers $4.6 million mezzanine financing for Victoria project

SYDNEY, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellkins Capital Limited, a specialist private credit and real estate investment manager, is pleased to announce a new $4.6 million secured mezzanine note issuance by Bella Rosanna Capital Pty Ltd.

The funds raised will support the development of a 27-townhouse residential project located in Rosanna, Victoria. The project is positioned within Melbourne's established northern residential corridor and is intended for sale upon completion.

The secured mezzanine notes offer a targeted return of 16% per annum (IRR) over a term of up to 24 months. The investment is structured as a secured facility.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) close 9th March 2026.

Important Notice

This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase of securities.

The secured mezzanine notes are available to wholesale investors only (as defined under section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)). This material is not intended for, and must not be distributed to, retail investors.

Any investment is subject to risk. The targeted return of 16% per annum (IRR). Prospective investors should obtain and carefully consider all relevant offer documentation and seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making any investment decision.