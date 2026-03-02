Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wellkins Capital offers $4.6 million mezzanine financing for Victoria project

March 02, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
The Australian investment firm launched a debt offering to fund a residential property development in the state of Victoria.

SYDNEY, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellkins Capital Limited, a specialist private credit and real estate investment manager, is pleased to announce a new $4.6 million secured mezzanine note issuance by Bella Rosanna Capital Pty Ltd.

The funds raised will support the development of a 27-townhouse residential project located in Rosanna, Victoria. The project is positioned within Melbourne's established northern residential corridor and is intended for sale upon completion.

The secured mezzanine notes offer a targeted return of 16% per annum (IRR) over a term of up to 24 months. The investment is structured as a secured facility.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) close 9th March 2026.

Important Notice

This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase of securities.

The secured mezzanine notes are available to wholesale investors only (as defined under section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)). This material is not intended for, and must not be distributed to, retail investors.

Any investment is subject to risk. The targeted return of 16% per annum (IRR). Prospective investors should obtain and carefully consider all relevant offer documentation and seek independent financial, legal and taxation advice before making any investment decision.

By PR Newswire

Wellkins Capital Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wellkins Capital Victoria project

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020