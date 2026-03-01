Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

RayNeo launches Air 4 Pro smart glasses with Batman edition

March 01, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
The augmented reality eyewear maker introduced an upgraded model featuring a licensed superhero design at the Mobile World Congress trade show.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a leading innovator in augmented reality (AR) wearable technology, today unveiled the Batman Edition of its latest smart glasses, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, at MWC 2026. Available for purchase since February 27, 2026, RayNeo Air 4 Pro comes in both a Standard Edition and Batman Editions, offering consumers more personalized choices that blend practical entertainment and productivity with everyday cosplay expression.

Next-Generation Entertainment: The RayNeo Air 4 Pro

Positioned as a "new species of head-mounted TV," the RayNeo Air 4 Pro sets a new benchmark for personal entertainment by combining industry-leading display technology with premium audio. Powered by a customized Vision 4000 chip and fine-tuned in collaboration with the legendary audio brand Bang & Olufsen, the device transforms any environment into a private cinema. Whether connected to a smartphone, PC, or the newly launched Nintendo Switch 2, this "pocket magician" delivers an immersive, on-the-go viewing experience. Key features of the RayNeo Air 4 Pro include:

  • World's First HDR10-enabled AR Glasses: Experience true-to-life visuals with brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and over a billion colors, bringing a new level of realism to AR entertainment.
  • 2D-to-3D Feature: This custom-built chip powers real-time video enhancements, including upscaling standard content to HDR and smoothly converting 2D videos into immersive 3D.
  • Immersive Audio by Bang & Olufsen: Featuring four precision-tuned speakers and custom "sound tubes" that direct cinematic, high-quality audio directly to the ears with minimal sound leakage.
  • Comfortable, Portable Design: Weighing just 76 grams, the ergonomic frame and adjustable nose pads ensure a natural fit, offering a virtual 201-inch screen (viewed from 6 meters) that is easy to carry anywhere.
  • Entertainment On-the-Go: Compatible with any USB-C device that supports display output, allowing users to enjoy movies, games, and apps on a massive personal display wherever they are.

RayNeo Air 4 Pro Batman Edition

In addition to the standard model, RayNeo is offering fans a unique way to showcase their style with the RayNeo Air 4 Pro Batman Edition. While retaining the cutting-edge features of the standard version, the Batman edition boasts exclusive Industrial Design (ID) and custom packaging. Most notably, the glasses feature a specially designed light shield that not only blocks out ambient light for complete immersion but also serves as an ideal tool for everyday cosplay.

For personal expression, the collection offers two distinct variants: the Batman Edition and the Joker Edition. Each draws on the iconic visual language of its respective character, transforming the glasses from a powerful entertainment device into a stylish everyday statement piece. This allows wearers to project their personality to the outside world while enjoying a deeply immersive, private viewing experience.

Display and Availability

RayNeo's AR glasses will be on display at MWC 2026 (Booth No. 2M30, Hall 2, March 2–5). Media and attendees are invited to experience firsthand how the world's first HDR10-enabled AR glasses and the AI-powered X3 series are shaping the next generation of personal computing and entertainment. The RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses have been available globally since February 27, 2026, via Amazon and RayNeo.com.

Pricing starts at an early bird price of $249 (MSRP $299) for the Standard Edition in North America, with the Batman Limited Edition at $269 early bird (MSRP $319). In the EU, the Standard Edition is €299 early bird (MSRP €339), and in the UK, £249 early bird (MSRP £289). Early bird pricing applies for the first month after launch.

PR Manager: Sophie ; Email: lixj@rayneo.com

By PR Newswire

RayNeo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
RayNeo Air 4 Pro

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020