Japanese legislator confident in CPV's role in advancing Vietnam’s growth

Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo - As Vietnam enters a new development phase, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is continuing to advance wide-ranging reforms aimed at achieving higher levels of growth while making constructive contributions to peace and stability in the international community, said Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, Obuchi highlighted that the CPV has consistently played a central role in steering Vietnam’s dynamic development process.

She affirmed Japan has long been among Vietnam’s largest aid providers, accompanying and supporting the country for more than four decades since Doi Moi (Renewal).

Japan highly values Vietnam’s ongoing reform efforts and remains confident in its long-term development prospects, she said, while affirming Japan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Regarding the 14th National Congress of the CPV, Obuchi described it as a particularly important milestone, marking the opening of a new era in Vietnam’s development.

She said the Congress provides an opportunity for the Party, Government, people and localities of Vietnam to consolidate unity and consensus while setting new development goals.

From an external perspective, she added, the event also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong determination to rise further and underscores its growing role and aspirations on the international stage.

Assessing party-to-party relations, Obuchi emphasised that exchanges between the CPV and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have been maintained regularly and effectively over many years.

She noted that high-level contacts between leaders, parliamentary exchanges and interactions through the LDP’s international, youth and other bodies have contributed significantly to strengthening political trust. She stressed that sustained dialogue and frank exchanges are essential for deepening mutual understanding and building long-term, reliable relations.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global situation, Obuchi underscored the importance of strengthening inter-party relations as a foundation for peace and stability in the region.

She said maintaining regional stability is crucial for economic development in both countries and noted the need to preserve multiple communication channels to enhance trust and cooperation. In a rapidly changing world, she added, flexible engagement and long-term friendship remain indispensable.