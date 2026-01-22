Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japanese legislator confident in CPV's role in advancing Vietnam’s growth

January 22, 2026 | 09:30
(0) user say
Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko said Japan highly values Vietnam’s ongoing reform efforts and remains confident in its long-term development prospects.
Japanese legislator confident in CPV's role in advancing Vietnam’s growth
Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo - As Vietnam enters a new development phase, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is continuing to advance wide-ranging reforms aimed at achieving higher levels of growth while making constructive contributions to peace and stability in the international community, said Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, Obuchi highlighted that the CPV has consistently played a central role in steering Vietnam’s dynamic development process.

She affirmed Japan has long been among Vietnam’s largest aid providers, accompanying and supporting the country for more than four decades since Doi Moi (Renewal).

Japan highly values Vietnam’s ongoing reform efforts and remains confident in its long-term development prospects, she said, while affirming Japan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Regarding the 14th National Congress of the CPV, Obuchi described it as a particularly important milestone, marking the opening of a new era in Vietnam’s development.

She said the Congress provides an opportunity for the Party, Government, people and localities of Vietnam to consolidate unity and consensus while setting new development goals.

From an external perspective, she added, the event also demonstrates Vietnam’s strong determination to rise further and underscores its growing role and aspirations on the international stage.

Assessing party-to-party relations, Obuchi emphasised that exchanges between the CPV and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have been maintained regularly and effectively over many years.

She noted that high-level contacts between leaders, parliamentary exchanges and interactions through the LDP’s international, youth and other bodies have contributed significantly to strengthening political trust. She stressed that sustained dialogue and frank exchanges are essential for deepening mutual understanding and building long-term, reliable relations.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global situation, Obuchi underscored the importance of strengthening inter-party relations as a foundation for peace and stability in the region.

She said maintaining regional stability is crucial for economic development in both countries and noted the need to preserve multiple communication channels to enhance trust and cooperation. In a rapidly changing world, she added, flexible engagement and long-term friendship remain indispensable.

By VNA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
14th National Party Congress japan Obuchi Yuko Vietnam

Related Contents

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

List of newly-elected members of 14th Political Bureau announced

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

List of members of 14th Party Central Committee announced

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

French Communist Party highlights 14th National Party Congress as strategic milestone

Leaders must rediscover discipline of engagement

Leaders must rediscover discipline of engagement

IP alterations shape asset strategies for local investors

IP alterations shape asset strategies for local investors

14th National Party Congress: Vietnam - positive factor for peace, sustainable development

14th National Party Congress: Vietnam - positive factor for peace, sustainable development

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020