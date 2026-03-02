Corporate

Huawei showcases running watch innovations in Madrid

March 02, 2026 | 10:36
(0) user say
The technology company presented new wearable fitness tracking products at a Spanish event emphasizing athletic performance features.

MADRID, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei unveiled its latest innovations at the "Now is Your Run" global product launch event in Madrid, Spain on February 26. The tech giant marked its return to professional running watches after a five-year hiatus with the debut of the all-new HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2. The event also showcased the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2, HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro, HUAWEI MatePad Mini, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5, and HUAWEI Band 11 Series. Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was introduced as the global ambassador for HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner. "Running means much more than running fast," said Kipchoge. "I believe that running is the most beautiful activity on every level. Together with Huawei, we can reach millions of runners around the world and hopefully impact their lives in a beautiful and positive way."

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2: Five Years of Accumulation, Redefining Professional Running Watches

HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 is equipped with a new 3D floating antenna architecture, engineered to deliver unparalleled positioning precision. Equipped for the first time with an intelligent positioning algorithm, it continues to calculate the runner's trajectory and distance even during signal interruptions, ensuring uninterrupted positioning. The new intelligent marathon mode offers one-stop race management, acting as a personal coach on your wrist throughout the journey. Not only does the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 help professional athletes boost their performance, but it also brings a smart and professional running experience to amateur runners. Eliud Kipchoge shared his experience of co-creating products with Huawei at the event, stating, "I am passionate to share my opinions and perspectives to improve the smartwatch experience not just for elite athletes but for runners all around the world."

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 and HUAWEI Band 11 Series: Next-Level Fitness

At this event, Huawei unveiled a range of new wearable devices designed to deliver more professional and personalized fitness experiences for users. The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2 debuted in a striking "Green" color, maintaining its top-tier capabilities for diving and outdoor adventures while introducing enhanced features specifically tailored for golf driving range and on-course play. This offers a more precise and intelligent high-end sports experience. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI Band 11 Series combines sleek design with practical functionality, featuring a larger and clearer display that ensures excellent visibility even under bright sunlight. Integrating health monitoring, activity tracking, and convenient features into one compact device, it serves as a reliable companion for users' daily fitness needs.

HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro: Cutting-edge Flagship Setting New Benchmark in Mobile Experience

Huawei makes a grand return to the global market with its Mate Series, showcasing the company's technological prowess. The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro, representing Huawei's cutting-edge innovation, features an upgraded True-to-Color Camera that ensures consistent color accuracy across various lighting conditions and mixed color temperatures. Its new Dual Space Ring Design, which blends classic elegance with modern aesthetics, earned widespread acclaim from attendees. With enhanced performance, 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass, and advanced AI capabilities, Huawei continues to deliver state-of-the-art technology and experiences, pushing smartphone experience to new heights.

Trendsetting Technology Unveiled for Ultimate Intelligence

Huawei unveils its first-ever Mini tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad Mini. Featuring a compact 8.8-inch body that's slimmer and lighter than traditional tablets, it easily fits into pockets or handbags. Whether for reading documents, watching your favorite shows, or on-the-go creative work during business trips, this device is ready whenever you need it. It serves as an ideal digital companion for business professionals, avid readers, office workers, and academic researchers alike. The company also introduced the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 5 earbuds, the industry's first wireless earbuds with dual-engine AI noise cancellation. Paired with a dual-drive acoustic system, they deliver exceptional noise reduction while preserving vocal and instrumental details, offering users an immersive live-listening experience.

Last year, Huawei introduced its brand proposition "Now is Yours", aiming to establish genuine and close connections with global consumers through a more inclusive and youthful communication approach. At this "Now is Your Run" launch event, Huawei partnered with Eliud Kipchoge to promote running as a sport and advocate for a healthy lifestyle. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to promote fitness and health through technological innovation, using warm products and sincere communication to enable more people to enjoy a healthier and more vibrant life through technology.

By PR Newswire

HUAWEI

TagTag:
huawei running watch

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

