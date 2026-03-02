Corporate

SK Telecom CEO unveils AI native strategy at MWC 2026

March 02, 2026 | 09:18
(0) user say
The South Korean telecommunications chief executive outlined plans to integrate artificial intelligence across core operations at the Barcelona mobile industry conference.

BARCELONA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, hereinafter referred to as "SKT") has announced a major transformation to lead the era of AI.

On March 1, SKT CEO Jung Jai-hun held a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, and announced the company's 'AI Native' innovation strategy, which includes a reorganization of AI infrastructure and large-scale investment plans.

This strategy reflects SKT's ambition to redesign its telecommunications leadership DNA into an AI-driven DNA, building on its core strengths, and to lead Korea's leap toward becoming one of the world's top three AI leaders through bold challenges and change.

CEO Jung Jai-hun stated, "SKT is currently at a golden time of transformation, where the two tasks of 'customer value innovation' and 'AI innovation' intersect in a borderless, converged environment that goes beyond telecommunications. SKT defines 'the customer as the very essence of our business,' and through innovation driven by AI, we will evolve into a company that makes meaningful contributions to our customers and to Korea."

  • Maximizing Customer Value with 'AI-powered Telco'

SKT plans to build stronger relationships with customers and significantly enhance customer-perceived value by applying AI across all areas of telecommunications.

To achieve this, SKT will undertake a major overhaul of its integrated IT systems, the foundation of its telecom services, redesigning them to be optimized for AI.

SKT will build all integrated systems, including sales IT, line management, and billing systems, around AI, enabling the company to promptly design and provide personalized plans and memberships tailored to each customer's needs.

In particular, SKT will establish a Zero Trust information security framework across all systems, strengthening security through rigorous authentication, access control, network segmentation, and AI-based integrated security monitoring.

SKT is also accelerating its 'autonomous network operations' strategy, which leverages AI to automate network management.

SKT is set to transition from human-centered operations to AI-driven autonomous systems across wireless quality management, traffic control, and network equipment and facility operations, with the goal of maximizing customer-perceived quality. With AI-RAN technology, the company plans to deliver ultra-fast, seamless, and ultra-low latency communications.

  • Customer-Friendly Redesign Across All Touchpoints, from Services to Customer Touchpoints—Enhancing Two-Way Communication with Customers

SKT plans to redesign its telecom services and products to be more customer-friendly, while also strengthening two-way communication with customers.

For services such as pricing, roaming, and membership, SKT will prioritize customer convenience by restructuring them into simple and intuitive formats and automatically offering personalized packages.

SKT is also developing an 'integrated AI agent' that connects the dispersed customer experiences across various touchpoints, such as T world (SKT's main customer portal) and T Direct Shop (SKT's official online store).

By quickly analyzing customers' daily patterns and needs with AI, SKT aims to create a single agent that delivers personalized experiences at every touchpoint. In addition, SKT will enhance its AI Contact Center (AICC), enabling all customer service representatives to use AI for accurate and prompt support.

Offline stores will also leverage AI to shift from sales-focused operations to providing deeper customer experiences, accurately identifying needs, and automatically offering personalized recommendations even after a visit—delivering highly tailored curation services.

In addition, SKT plans to create 'AI Personas' to analyze digital behavior data across various customer segments, enabling a comprehensive understanding of each customer's needs and preferences through natural, conversational Q&A. This approach will allow SKT to communicate more effectively with all customers.

SKT is further advancing 'A. phone (A-DoT phone),' developing it into a true AI agent that can automatically organize call notes and schedules, connect customers to personalized services, and even perform related actions.

SKT plans to expand opportunities for employees to engage directly with customers in the field, fostering two-way communication. This year, SKT plans to actively listen to a wide range of customer groups, as well as experts from industry and academia, and thoroughly reflect their voices in all aspects of company management.

  • Building 1GW-Class AI Data Centers Nationwide to Establish Asia's Largest AIDC Hub

SKT will build 1GW-class hyperscale AI data center (AIDC) infrastructure across Korea, aiming to attract global investment and establish the nation as Asia's largest AIDC hub.

In addition to its GPU cluster Haein, SKT is building AIDCs and plans to expand to hyperscale capacity exceeding 1GW through global partnerships. The company also plans to build an AIDC in Korea's southwestern region in collaboration with OpenAI, as part of its broader vision to establish a nationwide AI infrastructure network.

Together with SK hynix, SK Ecoplant, and SK Innovation, SKT will secure solutions across the entire value chain—from AIDC construction to cooling, servers, energy, and operations—to provide AIDCs with industry-leading cost efficiency.

Last year, SKT applied its high-performance, high-efficiency virtualization solution 'Petasus AI Cloud' to Haein, its GPU cluster built for GPUaaS, and this year plans to offer Petasus AI Cloud in the global market.

SKT will upgrade its sovereign AI foundation model, currently the largest in Korea at 519B parameters, to over 1T (one trillion parameters), securing AI sovereignty and driving innovation across industries. In particular, SKT plans to enhance the model by adding multimodal capabilities, enabling it to process not only image data but also voice and video data, starting in the second half of this year.

Moreover, SKT will focus on jointly developing a 'manufacturing-specialized AI solution' package with SK hynix to strengthen the competitiveness of Korea's manufacturing industries, including semiconductors and energy. This package analyzes process data in real time to reduce defect rates and maximize equipment efficiency, and will be offered in three forms: infrastructure, model, and solution.

CEO Jung stated, "AIDC can be seen as the heart of Korea, and hyperscale LLMs as the brain. By combining SKT's AI capabilities with collaboration from domestic and global partners, we will lead true AI-native transformation for Korean customers and enterprises."

  • Transforming Work Culture Around AI

CEO Jung emphasized, "To drive future growth, we must reinvent our way of working from the ground up. SKT will fundamentally transform its corporate culture to be centered around AI."

SKT has built an 'AX (AI Transformation) Dashboard' that provides a comprehensive view of AI utilization by department and individual, accelerating AI adoption across the organization. In addition, SKT operates an 'AI Board' to strengthen dedicated support for AX initiatives and is fostering a work environment and culture where employees can naturally incorporate AI into their daily tasks.

SKT has also built an 'AI playground,' enabling employees to easily develop and use AI agents for their work without coding. Currently, more than 2,000 AI agents are being actively used across areas such as marketing, legal, and PR.

CEO Jung stated, "By implementing company-wide AI upskilling education and campaigns, we will transform our organizational culture to be AI Native. Through SKT's new transformation, we will do our utmost to regain the trust of our customers and become a company that contributes to the nation and society."

For more information, please contact skt_press@sk.com or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

By PR Newswire

SK Telecom

SK Telecom MWC 2026 AI native strategy

