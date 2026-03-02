Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XPeng reports February 2026 vehicle delivery figures

March 02, 2026 | 09:20
(0) user say
The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer disclosed monthly sales data showing unit deliveries to customers during the reporting period.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global AI mobility technology company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for February 2026.

XPENG delivered a total of 15,256 vehicles in February.

Also in February, XPENG began global deliveries of the new XPENG P7+, with the initial shipment bound for 18 countries. This milestone marks a significant step in bringing the vehicle's intelligent, spacious driving experience to young families worldwide.

XPENG will also host a media experience event on March 2, 2026 in Guangzhou, where it will unveil its 2nd Gen VLA ahead of its official rollout in later March.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

By PR Newswire

XPeng Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XPeng XPeng reports

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020