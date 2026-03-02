XPeng reports February 2026 vehicle delivery figures

GUANGZHOU, China, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global AI mobility technology company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for February 2026.

XPENG delivered a total of 15,256 vehicles in February.

Also in February, XPENG began global deliveries of the new XPENG P7+, with the initial shipment bound for 18 countries. This milestone marks a significant step in bringing the vehicle's intelligent, spacious driving experience to young families worldwide.

XPENG will also host a media experience event on March 2, 2026 in Guangzhou, where it will unveil its 2nd Gen VLA ahead of its official rollout in later March.

