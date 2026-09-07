JAC Motors introduces four electric vehicle models at IAA Transportation 2026

HANOVER, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 September 2026 - JAC Motors is set to return to IAA TRANSPORTATION, as the 72nd edition of the event prepares to open in this northern German city. At Hall 12, Stand C08, the company will showcase its latest offerings across a 300-square-meter booth. With 62 years of automotive manufacturing experience and 12 million vehicles delivered to customers worldwide, JAC Motors will once again take the stage at one of the global commercial vehicle industry's leading events.

JAC Motors Returns to IAA Transportation 2026 with a Four-Model European Line-up — "For Greener Cities, NOW" in Action

This is JAC Motors' second appearance at IAA Transportation. The lineup on display includes four models developed with the European market in mind: the Electric Light-duty Truck N90 EV and N42 EV, the Electric Van SUNRAY PRO, and the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Pickup T9 PHEV.Over the past two years, Chinese automotive manufacturers have become a more visible presence in Europe. From commercial vehicles to passenger cars, from fully built imports to local assembly, Chinese brands are increasingly part of the conversation around Europe's transport electrification. JAC Motors is one of those brands.For European logistics operators, the calculus around fleet renewal has shifted significantly in recent years.With the EU's CO2 fleet targets for trucks and vans now locked in, commercial vehicles on European roads will gradually go electric over the next decade. The transition is about more than replacing diesel with battery power – it involves charging infrastructure, total cost of ownership, and systematic changes to fleet operations.JAC Motors recognised this shift when it first presented its European strategy at IAA Transportation 2024 under the banner "For Greener Cities, NOW." Over the past two years, the strategy has moved from announcement to implementation: JAC Motors Italy has been established, creating a product, marketing, service, and parts hub with regional coverage across Europe. Meanwhile, the company is rapidly expanding its sales and service network in key markets including Spain, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic, and has formed partnerships with multiple major fleet operators.Trust is the hurdle Chinese commercial-vehicle brands must clear in Europe. Product specifications can be compared, but reliability, service capability, and long-term commitment take time to prove. JAC Motors responds to these expectations with 62 years of accumulated experience.JAC Motors' R&D spending reached 8.99% of revenue in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.64%. On the technology innovation front, leveraging its self-developed EV platform across the full product-development cycle. In battery technology, the company collaborates with CATL to develop customised, highly integrated and reliable battery packs equipped with an all-domain liquid-cooled thermal management system that maintains constant temperature across the pack. JAC is also pursuing both fast-charging and battery-swapping solutions in parallel for the Chinese market. In terms of reliability validation, JAC adheres to a "forward design, full-scenario validation, and extreme-condition testing" integrated system. All new e-powertrain (battery, e-drive and power electronics) and chassis-integration technologies undergo extensive real-vehicle durability validation covering extreme heat and cold, high altitude, hot-and-humid and mountainous conditions, and mountainous conditions, with tens of thousands of kilometres of real-world testing conducted in advance. Looking ahead, JAC's commercial vehicle business aims to achieve new breakthroughs in range, energy efficiency, and intelligence, targeting a further 10–15% reduction in operators' total costs of operation.Volkswagen Group has established a long-term strategic partnership with JAC Motors in the electric vehicle sector, which serves as an important reference point for JAC Motors' quality standards in Europe. CATL works with JAC Motors on battery innovation. These partnerships with globally recognised companies help JAC Motors demonstrate to European dealers and customers that JAC Motors works to international standards.JAC Motors products are now available in more than 130 countries and regions worldwide, with cumulative deliveries cumulative deliveries of more than 12 million vehicles. Fortune Global 500 companies including PepsiCo, DHL, and Heineken have already deployed JAC Motors vehicles in their operations.At this year's IAA Transportation, the four models on display each address a distinct European operational scenario – from urban delivery to intercity logistics, and from plug-in hybrid to zero-emission transport.– a 9-tonne battery-electric distribution truck with increased payload capacity. Powered by a 100.46 kWh CATL battery. With a range of 180 km (WLTP-based testing) and 100 kW fast charging capability, it recharges quickly for minimal downtime.– featuring a newly designed closed front fascia and powered by a 77.28 kWh CATL battery – offering one of the largest battery capacities in its class – it delivers a WLTP range approaching 200 km.– born-electric skateboard platform panel van, offering 8.3 m³ of cargo space, a maximum payload of 1.3 tonnes, an ultra-low load-floor height that leads its class. Its born-electric architecture redefines the spatial logic of logistics vehicles.– industry-first 4DHT decoupled off-road hybrid system, delivering up to 1,000 km (combined, CLTC). Positioned as a crossover for both commercial and private use, the T9 PHEV offers the European market an electrified powertrain with clear technical differentiation.For the European logistics industry, "green" means lower fleet emissions and the delivery of EU decarbonisation targets. For JAC Motors, going green is about more than just selling EVs. It means using scenario-specific models as touchpoints, connecting energy, financing, bodybuilders and logistics partners to evolve from a product provider into from vehicle supplier to orchestrator of a green-logistics ecosystem. In Europe, JAC Motors Italy, its German dealer network and a next-day parts supply system are already up and running."For Greener Cities, NOW" is no longer a slogan. It is what every JAC Motors EV on the road delivers.Dates: Press Day 14 September | Show Days 15–20 SeptemberVenue: Hanover Exhibition Grounds, Hall 12, Stand C08The line-up: Electric Light-duty Truck N90 EV and N42 EV, Electric Van SUNRAY PRO, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Pickup T9 PHEV.All industry professionals, partners, and customers are welcome to visit the booth.

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