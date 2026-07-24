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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fly-E Group receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice

July 24, 2026 | 09:02
(0) user say
Fly-E Group, a Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle company designing and selling smart electric motorcycles and scooters, announced it received a notification of non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

NEW YORK, July 24,2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced that on July 21, 2026, it received a delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Filing"). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

The Notice provides that the Company may submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule by September 21, 2026. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until January 11, 2027, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2026 on July 23, 2026, which would eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.

By PR Newswire

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

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TagTag:
Fly-E Group Electric Vehicle Nasdaq Electric vehicle company Smart electric motorcycles

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