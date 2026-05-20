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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arrow Electronics addresses rising autonomous mobile robot demand in southeast Asia

May 20, 2026 | 11:21
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Arrow Electronics will host technical seminars in Singapore and Bangkok to address rising demand for autonomous mobile robots in Southeast Asia with system-level solutions.

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, will host technical seminars focused on autonomous mobile robot (AMR) system-level design to address rising demand across Southeast Asia markets by helping customers navigate system‑level design and integration challenges.

Arrow showcases AMR solutions with partners in Singapore and Bangkok.

Arrow showcases AMR solutions with partners in Singapore and Bangkok.

Arrow and onsemi, together with several leading semiconductor and technology suppliers, will showcase AMR solutions and design approaches at upcoming technical sessions in Singapore on May 19 and Bangkok on May 21. The seminars will highlight AI-enabled navigation, advanced sensing, energy efficiency, and industrial-grade reliability for real-world applications.

The Asia-Pacific region is among the fastest-growing markets for AMR adoption, driven by expanding ecommerce operations, increased warehouse automation, and broader smart manufacturing initiatives. As AMR deployments move beyond pilot projects, organizations across the region face growing system-level challenges, including the integration of advanced computing, sensing, connectivity, power management, and motion control—while maintaining reliability, safety, and scalability in dynamic operating environments.

“Autonomous mobile robots rely on the seamless integration of multiple subsystems to move, sense, and operate safely in real-world environments,” said David Chow, sales SVP, Asia Pacific at onsemi. “Through our collaboration with Arrow, onsemi helps reduce system complexity by providing reliable smart power and sensing solutions that serve as essential building blocks for AMR designs. Together, we support key subsystems including rugged, high-resolution imaging, high-power motor control, and efficient, compact battery-charging solutions—enabling customers to develop AMRs that are more capable, energy-efficient, and scalable.”

Arrow addresses AMR design challenges through a system-level approach that reflects how robots are developed and deployed in real-world applications. By combining a broad technology portfolio—including semiconductors and industrial-grade interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components—with design engineering, system integration, and supply-chain services, Arrow helps customers manage complexity, reduce integration risk, and bring scalable AMR solutions to market more efficiently, from early design through commercial deployment.

“Across the region, organizations are increasingly adopting autonomous mobile robots as they seek to improve efficiency and operational flexibility in more complex environments,” said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics’ semiconductor business for South Asia, Korea, and Japan. “Through our system-level design approach, regional engineering presence, and integrated supply-chain capabilities, Arrow supports customers as they develop and deploy autonomous mobile robots that can operate safely, reliably, and efficiently in real-world conditions.”

During the Singapore and Bangkok events, attendees will participate in full-day, in-depth technical sessions featuring live demonstrations and hands-on insights into practical AMR design considerations and system-level architectures. The sessions will cover applications across logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and service environments, with a focus on reliability, energy efficiency, and scalability.

Registration for the Singapore and Bangkok technical seminars is available online. Learn more about Arrow’s autonomous mobile robot solutions at arrow.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Arrow Electronics

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TagTag:
Arrow Electronics Autonomous Mobile Robot Systemlevel Solutions Southeast Asia Markets

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