Vietnam announces development plan for inland container depots

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) on March 31 announced Decision No.428/QD-BXD on the list of 19 inland container depots (ICDs), adding two new ones, Cai Mep and Tan Cang-Moc Bai.

The Cai Mep ICD is invested by Cai Mep International Logistics JSC, covering an area of 9.15 hectares with a throughput capacity of approximately 133,000 TEUs per year.

Meanwhile, Tan Cang - Moc Bai ICD Phase 1, invested by Tan Cang - Tay Ninh JSC, is located in Moc Bai Border Economic Zone.

A view of Cai Mep ICD. Photo: baodautu.vn

An ICD is a component of the transportation infrastructure, acting as a hub for organising transportation with the operations of seaports, airports, inland waterways ports, railway stations, and land border crossings. They also function as a border crossing for export and import goods.

ICDs perform many functions such as receiving and sending goods transported in containers; loading and unloading goods from containers; consolidating containers for transport to seaports and other designated locations; inspecting and completing customs procedures for import and export goods; consolidating and distributing less-than-container load cargo within same containers; temporarily storing goods and containers; as well as repairing and maintaining containers.

The MoC assigned the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration to perform their functions and tasks according to Decree 38/2017/ND-CP on investment, construction, management and operation of ICDs and other relevant legal regulations. This serves as the basis for continuing to organise the management and operation of the ICD system in a more synchronised manner with the national logistics plan.

The list of ICDs in Vietnam in line with Decision No. 428/QD-BXD

STT Names of ICDs Location 1 Dong Pho Moi Lao Cai 2 Hai Linh Phu Tho 3 Km3+4 Mong Cai Quang Ninh 4 Tan Cang Haiphong Haiphong 5 Dinh Vu-Quang Binh Haiphong 6 Hoang Thanh Haiphong 7 Nam Dinh Vu Haiphong 8 Tan Cang Que Vo Bac Ninh 9 Tien Son Bac Ninh 10 Tan Chi Bac Ninh 11 Long Bien Hanoi 12 Tan Cang Ha Nam Ninh Binh 13 Phuc Loc-Ninh Binh Ninh Binh 14 Tan Cang-Nhon Trach Dong Nai 15 Tan Cang Long Binh Dong Nai 16 Phu My Ho Chi Minh City 17 Cai Mep Ho Chi Minh City 18 Thanh Phuoc Ho Chi Minh City 19 Tan Cang-Moc Bai Tay Ninh

Vietnam opens new Tan Cang Que Vo ICD in North Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on August 19 signed Decision No.1543/QD-BGTVT, approving the opening of Tan Cang Que Vo Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the northern province of Bac Ninh to meet growing local demand.

IFC supports development of Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre Vietnam’s T&T Group and Singapore’s YCH Group have inked a deal with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on project development to attract capital funding for their inland container depot (ICD) logistics centre in northern Vinh Phuc province.