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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam announces development plan for inland container depots

April 02, 2026 | 14:08
(0) user say
With the new list of inland container depots, Vietnam is expected to increase cargo consolidation, customs clearance, and connectivity among production areas, seaports and border gates.

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) on March 31 announced Decision No.428/QD-BXD on the list of 19 inland container depots (ICDs), adding two new ones, Cai Mep and Tan Cang-Moc Bai.

The Cai Mep ICD is invested by Cai Mep International Logistics JSC, covering an area of 9.15 hectares with a throughput capacity of approximately 133,000 TEUs per year.

Meanwhile, Tan Cang - Moc Bai ICD Phase 1, invested by Tan Cang - Tay Ninh JSC, is located in Moc Bai Border Economic Zone.

Vietnam announces development plan for inland container depots
A view of Cai Mep ICD. Photo: baodautu.vn

An ICD is a component of the transportation infrastructure, acting as a hub for organising transportation with the operations of seaports, airports, inland waterways ports, railway stations, and land border crossings. They also function as a border crossing for export and import goods.

ICDs perform many functions such as receiving and sending goods transported in containers; loading and unloading goods from containers; consolidating containers for transport to seaports and other designated locations; inspecting and completing customs procedures for import and export goods; consolidating and distributing less-than-container load cargo within same containers; temporarily storing goods and containers; as well as repairing and maintaining containers.

The MoC assigned the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration to perform their functions and tasks according to Decree 38/2017/ND-CP on investment, construction, management and operation of ICDs and other relevant legal regulations. This serves as the basis for continuing to organise the management and operation of the ICD system in a more synchronised manner with the national logistics plan.

The list of ICDs in Vietnam in line with Decision No. 428/QD-BXD

STT

Names of ICDs

Location

1

Dong Pho Moi

Lao Cai

2

Hai Linh

Phu Tho

3

Km3+4 Mong Cai

Quang Ninh

4

Tan Cang Haiphong

Haiphong

5

Dinh Vu-Quang Binh

Haiphong

6

Hoang Thanh

Haiphong

7

Nam Dinh Vu

Haiphong

8

Tan Cang Que Vo

Bac Ninh

9

Tien Son

Bac Ninh

10

Tan Chi

Bac Ninh

11

Long Bien

Hanoi

12

Tan Cang Ha Nam

Ninh Binh

13

Phuc Loc-Ninh Binh

Ninh Binh

14

Tan Cang-Nhon Trach

Dong Nai

15

Tan Cang Long Binh

Dong Nai

16

Phu My

Ho Chi Minh City

17

Cai Mep

Ho Chi Minh City

18

Thanh Phuoc

Ho Chi Minh City

19

Tan Cang-Moc Bai

Tay Ninh
Vietnam opens new Tan Cang Que Vo ICD in North Vietnam opens new Tan Cang Que Vo ICD in North

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on August 19 signed Decision No.1543/QD-BGTVT, approving the opening of Tan Cang Que Vo Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the northern province of Bac Ninh to meet growing local demand.
IFC supports development of Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre IFC supports development of Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre

Vietnam’s T&T Group and Singapore’s YCH Group have inked a deal with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on project development to attract capital funding for their inland container depot (ICD) logistics centre in northern Vinh Phuc province.
Vietnam aims for expansive ICD system Vietnam aims for expansive ICD system

The country is making strong efforts to develop an expansive inland container depots (ICDs) system to empower the local logistics sector.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam ICDs Inland Container Depots Ministry of Construction

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