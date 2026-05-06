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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Intel provides equipment for workforce training and research

May 06, 2026 | 17:29
(0) user say
Intel on May 5 announced that it has transferred over 30 chip assembly and testing devices to Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) and Vietnam National University Hanoi.
Intel provides equipment for workforce training and research
Photo: Intel

These devices will help serve training and research activities in Vietnam’s semiconductors sector, with students gaining hands-on experience with specialised equipment. The initiative also helps narrow the gap between academic knowledge and industry practice, especially in chip packaging and testing.

The project is part of the partnership signed between Intel and SHTP. It will support SHTP and Vietnam National University Hanoi to build comprehensive semiconductor training capabilities, ranging from design to assembly and testing. It also opens up applied learning and research spaces for Vietnamese engineer workforce.

According to Intel, the project will optimise existing resources, easing the burden of public investment in expensive training infrastructure. It will also speed up the readiness of training facilities while creating conditions for engineers to upgrade their skills.

“Vietnam is emerging as an important link in the global semiconductor supply chain. It is a top priority to develop the workforce," said Kenneth Tse, vice president and general director of Intel Products Vietnam.

He expressed hope that the provision of equipment would empower educational institutions to implement hands-on training programmes closely aligned with industry needs. “The project will accelerate workforce readiness to realise Vietnam’s long-term semiconductor development ambitions,” Tse added.

Vietnam now has around 7,000 chip design engineers, more than 6,000 engineers and over 10,000 technicians working in semiconductor packaging, testing and related industries. The country aims to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030 and will move towards hundreds of thousands of workers in the future.

The government is dedicated to improving the quality of semiconductor training through a range of measures, including investing in 18 key laboratories, partnering with major economies in chip production and financial support for costly equipment and advanced technologies.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
intel shtp semiconductor chip equipment semiconductor workforce

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