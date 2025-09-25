Prudential Vietnam delivers responsible investment package

Kevin Kwon, Prudential Vietnam's CEO

This marks the first time in the life insurance sector in Vietnam that a unit-linked insurance product features an intergenerational wealth transfer benefit, allowing customers to pass on the contract's accumulated value to the next generation.

Pru-Dau Tu Vung Tien prioritises comprehensive protection benefits while integrating long-term investment opportunities, helping customers feel secure in the present while preparing confidently for the future.

“This new product marks one of the first steps in realising Prudential Vietnam's new mission: We provide peace of mind to every Vietnamese family. With Pru-Dau Tu Vung Tien , we aspire to provide our customers not only with protection and reassurance today, but also with a sustainable financial legacy for future generations to inherit and build upon,” said Kevin Kwon, Prudential Vietnam's CEO.

As a flagship product, Pru-Dau Tu Vung Tien is developed in line with the latest insurance regulations and with a clear focus on addressing evolving customer needs.

The product is designed to meet three core customer needs, investment, protection, and legacy, delivered through four key value propositions. Depending on their risk appetite, customers can invest through seven PRUlink funds managed by Eastspring Investments Vietnam, one of the largest asset management companies in the market.

With deep international expertise, robust risk management, and disciplined investment processes, Eastspring enables customers to confidently grow their long-term wealth. Between 2020 and 2024, despite a period of market volatility, Unit-Linked Funds still achieved cumulative growth ranging from 28.2 to 66.2 per cent.

Customers can take advantage of opportunities to effectively accumulate assets by earning attractive dual bonuses starting from the 10th policy anniversary date. The growth bonus can reach up to 300 per cent of the annual target premium of the first policy year, maximising long-term investment potential.

Comprehensive protection will be applied to all customers. Policyholders are covered with benefits up to 110 per cent of the sum assured plus the policy account value, with the option to increase the sum assured without medical underwriting at key life milestones, ensuring peace of mind against unexpected risks.

This product has the privilege of passing on accumulated value. Policyholders are entitled to transfer their financial legacy, or the full accumulated value, into a new policy for their loved ones without reinstating the must-pay period, and without incurring the full initial charges.

With the launch of Pru-Dau Tu Vung Tien , Prudential strengthens its commitment as a trusted partner in providing modern, transparent, and customer-centric investment-linked insurance solutions that adapt to the increasingly sophisticated financial needs of Vietnamese families.

Prudential Vietnam Life Insurance Co., Ltd. is a member of Prudential PLC, providing life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. As of December 2024, Prudential Vietnam had a charter capital of almost VND7.7 trillion ($308 million) and offered a comprehensive range of life insurance products, serving millions of Vietnamese customers. The company operates a robust distribution and office network of more than 250 offices and customer service centres across the country, along with strategic partnerships with seven bank partners.

