New Insurance App 2025: One-Tap Cover Fixes Forgotten Policies

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance is one of those things you know you have somewhere.

Maybe through your job. Maybe as a perk on your credit card. Maybe something you bought from an agent.

But when something actually happens, finding what's covered feels impossible. Policies live in emails, PDFs, or portals you have never logged into.

That's the exact problem forgettable, a newly launched AI-powered app, is solving.

forgettable brings all your scattered, jargon-filled policies into one clean dashboard and explains them in clear, everyday language. No more searching through PDFs or decoding fine print, just what is covered and what is not.

Built for people who expect clarity from their apps, forgettable feels more than an insurance portal. It starts by showing users what they already have before suggesting what they might need.

The app also answers practical questions like "Does this apply abroad?" or "What happens if I break my leg?", turning complicated clauses into simple, useful answers when it matters most.

forgettable's next wave of features will help users stay one step ahead, sharing essential policy details with emergency contacts, spotting coverage gaps or overlaps across multiple policies, and even showing what they'd actually have to pay in different scenarios.

Soon, users will also be able to explore and purchase protection options directly through the app, guided by what their current coverage is missing. It's not about selling more insurance - it's about helping people make smarter, proactive decisions before something happens, not after.

"We see forgettable as part of a bigger shift from reactive safety nets to proactive protection" said Gideon Hurwitz, co-founder and CEO of forgettable.

Now available on iOS and Android, forgettable is backed by Antler and shaped by feedback from hundreds of early users.

For its founders, this launch is more than a product release, it's a step toward changing how a generation interacts with risk and protection.

www.forgettable.ai

https://www.forgettable.ai/mediakit

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/forgettable/id6737544097