Innovation for supporting industries

Varaporn Dhamcharee, managing director of RX Tradex in Thailand and Vietnam

Do you think that Vietnam’s investment climate has been improved, and what key factors will influence foreign investors’ decisions in the manufacturing sector?

Vietnam is standing at a prime moment to position itself as a manufacturing hub for key sectors such as electronics, high-precision engineering, and particularly the automotive industry. This year, the heavy industry sector has grown by nearly 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, a strong indication that Vietnam’s industrial environment is evolving at a rapid pace.

In terms of GDP composition, manufacturing and infrastructure account for 37 per cent of the country’s total GDP, showing that the economy is increasingly dependent on the manufacturing sector’s growth. This presents a significant opportunity for all businesses participating in the manufacturing supply chain in Vietnam to leverage the momentum.

At the same time, the Vietnamese government has been actively rolling out policies to support and accelerate the growth of businesses in every part of the manufacturing supply chain, from raw materials and components to finished products. This policy-driven push, coupled with market demand, is creating a favourable investment climate for both domestic and foreign investors.

In the context of global supply chain shifts, how can Vietnam position itself as a preferred destination for high-tech and value-added manufacturing investment?

Vietnam’s supporting industries are experiencing a period of rapid acceleration. Over the past decade, foreign investment has been channelled into all three regions, bringing with it advanced technologies and production processes for complex, sophisticated products. Global brands with manufacturing bases in Vietnam have been steadily increasing the output of high-tech products, which in turn drives growth in the upstream supporting industries.

This is arguably a golden time for local suppliers with strong local content capabilities. However, to seize this opportunity, Vietnamese enterprises must continuously innovate, upgrade their technologies, and meet the growing demand for complexity, innovation, and precision in parts and materials.

Keeping pace with global innovation, especially from multinationals already in Vietnam, is essential for local supporting industries. This is not only about meeting immediate production requirements, but also about embedding themselves deeper into high-value global supply chains. By doing so, Vietnam can enhance its appeal as a destination for high-tech, value-added manufacturing investment.

How does RX Tradex leverage various events to attract foreign capital and connect investors with promising Vietnamese enterprises?

Our mission is to build businesses. Through platforms such as the Vietnam Manufacturing Expo and the Supporting Industry Show, we connect buyers with suppliers, technology owners with those seeking innovative solutions, and global manufacturers with local partners.

These exhibitions are more than just showcases. They are meeting grounds for discovering industrial innovations, exchanging ideas, and updating industry knowledge. They also provide a face-to-face platform for building relationships and fostering collaborations that go beyond the exhibition floor.

In addition to the exhibition areas, we offer dedicated seminar spaces where industry experts from both Vietnam and international markets, share their perspectives, insights, and expertise. This knowledge-sharing helps the manufacturing community learn and grow together. We believe that strong industry clusters and communities are essential, as no business can grow in isolation.

Each year, we bring fresh value to our exhibitions, featuring more than 200 global brands on the show floor to present their products and innovations. Our seminar stage offers participants the chance to understand future industry directions, adapt to fast-changing market dynamics, and maintain competitiveness.

Business matching is another key element of our events. This year, we have facilitated over 100 business-to-business meetings between buyers and suppliers, with many collaborations continuing long after the exhibitions conclude. These initiatives underscore the enduring value that events like those mentioned earlier provide, creating sustained growth opportunities for participating enterprises.

We are confident that by attending such exhibitions, businesses will gain access to a wealth of knowledge, high-quality partnerships, and the latest technologies, all of which serve as a solid foundation for future growth.

