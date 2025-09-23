Corporate

Huawei RISE Gov Cloud 2025: Reference Architecture Targets National Scale

September 23, 2025 | 10:28
Modular blueprint cuts deployment time forty per cent, handing public sector writers government cloud keywords and white paper download.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2025 - At the 2025 Global Public Sector Cloud & AI Summit, Huawei officially released the "R.I.S.E" National Government Cloud reference architecture, accelerating the nation's intelligent transformation.

Huawei Solutions Target Challenges in Public Services

In his speech, Li Junfeng (Wind), Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, said that driven by cloud and AI, Huawei has built a centralized, efficient, and secure cloud foundation that supports intelligent transformation of government and public services, while supporting data aggregation, processing, and value extraction.

Shan Zhiguang, Director of the Informatization and Industry Development Dept, State Information Center, highlighted China's ICT-driven transformation as a valuable model for global smart governance.

Representatives from DPO (Hong Kong), CCK (Tunisia), Ankabut (UAE), and AIPMC (Huadu, Guangdong) also delivered speeches at the event.

At the summit, Hong-Eng Koh, Chief Scientist of Huawei Global Public Sector BU, unveiled the "R.I.S.E" reference architecture for National Government Cloud, which involves four solutions:
  1. Resilient & Reliable Infrastructure: The National Government Cloud provides a resilient and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring data security and stable operation of critical applications.
  2. Secure & Sovereign: To address challenges of national digital self-reliant security, Huawei offers multiple deployment models (e.g. public cloud, full-stack dedicated cloud, and Huawei Cloud Stack). Through a unified architecture, synchronized technologies, and a shared ecosystem, these solutions support secure and reliable data storage, flow, and utilization.
  3. Innovative & AI Ready: The architecture builds three effectiveness platforms for applications, data, and AI to achieve efficient supply and use of high-quality data. Huawei provides government-specific intelligent agents and digital IDs as core capabilities of the digital public platform layer, supporting upper-layer government applications.
  4. Enriched Ecosystem: Huawei has partnered with over 100 ecosystem players across government and public sectors, helping countries accelerate digital and intelligent transformation of public services.
Huawei continues to invest in innovation, committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that address critical needs of digital and intelligent transformation in public services. Leveraging the powerful cloud-AI synergy, Huawei helps tackle key challenges. The release of the National Government Cloud reference architecture marks the beginning of a new era of "intelligent collaboration" in public service delivery.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to deepen cloud-AI integration, driving high-quality development in the new era.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

huawei Digital Transformation Services intelligent transformation National Scale Government

