Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

December 17, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
Its commercial and industrial energy storage system has received a critical safety certification for fire resistance.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power's Commercial and Industrial Hybrid Cooling Grid Forming Energy Storage System (C&I GFM ESS) has successfully passed a stringent extreme ignition test witnessed by TÜV Rheinland. Conducted at a national key fire safety lab, the test is the industry's first fire assessment of an ESS in compliance with the latest UL 9540A:2025 standard.

Extreme Challenge: Rigorous Test Environment

The test was designed to create the industry's most demanding verification environment, evaluating the safety performance of ESSs under extreme ignition scenarios. A pack-level overcharge method was used to trigger simultaneous thermal runaway in 60 battery cells. Compared with tests involving only single or a few cells, the severity of this assessment increases exponentially.

Further rigor was ensured through the following conditions:

  1. The open-door ignition test method specified in UL 9540A:2025 is employed to maximize oxygen availability.
  2. All packs are fully charged to 100% SOC.
  3. All proactive and passive fire suppression systems are disabled during testing, requiring the ESSs to rely solely on their intrinsic design to withstand combustion at full energy capacity.

Proven Strength: Five-Level Protection System

Under these extreme conditions, Huawei's C&I GFM ESS demonstrated outstanding safety performance, supported by its innovative five-level protection design.

  1. Inter-cell thermal isolation: It effectively slows down the thermal runaway propagation between cells, providing the first defense for system safety.
  2. All-metal pack enclosure: The enclosure can withstand temperatures higher than 1500°C, maintaining structural integrity even under intense fire to minimize damage.
  3. Positive-pressure oxygen blocking and directional smoke exhaust: This innovative design redirects combustibles, significantly reducing fire impact.
  4. Fireproof labyrinth design: All ESS sealing surfaces feature a labyrinth structure to effectively prevent flame spread.
  5. Enhanced container fire resistance: The container is armored to provide comprehensive fire protection.

Data Evidence: Key Indicators Demonstrating Excellent Performance

Test data robustly validates the safety and reliability of Huawei's C&I GFM ESS. When the fire temperature reached 961°C, the highest cell temperature of an adjacent ESS was only 45.3°C, well below the threshold for opening the cell explosion-proof valve. The system fully complied with UL 9540A:2025 requirements, with no fire propagation between units.

The recorded peak heat release rate (HRR) was 3 MW. Total combustion lasted less than three hours before self-extinguishing. Under open-door burning conditions, the system rapidly managed heat release, demonstrating superior thermal management capability.

By PR Newswire

Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Huawei ESS huawei energy storage system Fire resistance certification

[Read More]

