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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei publishes Wi-Fi 7 patent licensing rates in transparent royalty disclosure

July 06, 2026 | 08:46
(0) user say
Huawei published its Wi-Fi 7 patent licensing royalty rates, setting out per-device fees across product categories as part of a commitment to transparent and reasonable intellectual property licensing.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Huawei today announced that its patent licensing royalty rate for Wi‑Fi 7 technologies would be set at US$0.5 per unit for Wi Fi 7 compliant devices.

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates

This announcement underscores Huawei's dedication to fostering a healthy innovation ecosystem through fair, transparent, and predictable licensing practices.

As the latest generation of Wi-Fi technologies, Wi-Fi 7 delivers dramatically higher throughput, lower latency, and greater reliability. Serving as much more than just a connectivity upgrade, it lays the groundwork for the next wave of digital transformation and opens up new possibilities for interactions between people and intelligent systems.

As a leading contributor to the IEEE 802.11 standards family, Huawei has played a pivotal role in shaping Wi‑Fi 7 (802.11be) technologies and holds one of the largest portfolios of declared essential patents for Wi‑Fi 7. The company has invested a decade of research and substantial resources into developing the core technologies that make Wi-Fi 7 truly next generation.

Huawei has thus emerged as a leader in the global Wi-Fi licensing landscape, and its patent license agreements had covered over 1.2 billion consumer electronic devices worldwide by the end of 2024.

With today's announcement, Huawei provides clear advance notice of its Wi‑Fi 7 royalty rate, which is US$0.5 per unit for consumer‑grade Wi‑Fi 7 devices. Implementers may obtain licenses either through bilateral agreements or via patent pools, on FRAND (Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory) terms.

In July 2022, Huawei joined the Sisvel Wi‑Fi 6 patent pool as a founding member, concurrently becoming both a licensor and a licensee of the pool. The patent pool is a valuable option for the industry which in large provides a "one-stop" licensing solution under a transparent and fair framework with lower transactions costs.

Huawei also maintains a strong and proven Wi-Fi 6 patent portfolio, which has been widely recognized and licensed across the industry. This legacy of innovation across successive generations further demonstrates Huawei's long-term commitment to advancing wireless connectivity.

Building on this success, Huawei has extended its participation to the Sisvel Wi‑Fi Multimode pool as a founding member, offering licensees a single, streamlined platform for accessing essential patents across both Wi‑Fi 6 and Wi‑Fi 7 generations.

Alan Fan, Huawei's Chief Intellectual Property Officer, said: "Through these initiatives, Huawei continues to facilitate collaborative licensing models that balance the interests of innovators and implementers, further reinforcing its leadership in shaping a transparent and efficient global Wi-Fi licensing environment."

For more information on Huawei's Wi‑Fi 7 licensing program, please visit [Huawei IP licensing webpage].

https://www.huawei.com/za/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

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TagTag:
huawei Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 patent licensing

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