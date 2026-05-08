Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei empowers individuals with all-scenario technologies

May 08, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
Huawei launched "Now Is Your Spark," empowering individuals to be the star of their own life with all-scenario technologies, promoting smart living solutions for diverse needs

BANGKOK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 7, 2026, Huawei held the "Now Is Your Spark" global product launch in Bangkok, Thailand, where they officially unveiled the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series, HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition, and other innovative products. With all-scenario technology, these devices serve as a genuine extension for global users to explore the world and express themselves.

An ultra-slim flagship tablet setting new benchmarks in mobile productivity

Huawei globally debuted the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max at this launch. Combining refined design, a premium display, PC-level productivity, and a full suite of creative tools, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max provides flagship tablet performance in a remarkably thin and light form factor. At 499g and measuring a mere 4.7 mm thick, even the exclusive PaperMatte Edition weighs just 509g, HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max is the thinnest and lightest tablet among the 13-inch+ tablet.

Smart wearables refreshed for the next generation

Huawei has introduced a fresh lineup of smart wearables tailored for the young generation. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series retains its iconic square design, now enhanced with a sleek, vibrant aesthetic. It guides users through engaging and accessible mini-workouts, encouraging a more active lifestyle. The series also supports a wide range of competitive sports, including cycling, golf, trail running, and tennis. With advanced tracking, analysis, and guidance features, it caters to diverse needs, from daily fitness routines to competitive sport.

Debuting at this event, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition is a professional running watch that embodies the look and feel of marathon racing. It features a new single running ability index (RAI) and a professional Training Camp Dashboard, giving runners deeper data insights to train smarter and race harder.

Huawei partnered with renowned jewelry designer Francesca Amfitheatrof to launch the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN Spring Edition. Inspired by the blooming beauty of spring, this design features 99 natural diamonds and diamond-cut sapphire glass, a wearable celebration of feminine strength and vitality.

Huawei has also unveiled new premium flagship kids watches: the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS X1 Series. Equipped with a front and rear high-definition camera setup, it features a 110° ultra-wide-angle front camera and a 1.82-inch AMOLED screen, offering a larger display and broader field of view. The device also includes a detachable and rotatable device body and AR fun feature, enabling kids to capture every precious moment of their explorations.

A new phone experience for the diverse needs of young users

Huawei officially launched the HUAWEI nova 15 Max, redefining the experience for a generation that plays hard and shoots sharp. Equipped with a 50 MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera, it delivers true-to-life colors even in low light or backlit conditions. The 8,500 mAh Super Battery powers all-day use, eliminating battery anxiety. The Extra-Durable Body is drop-resistant, so everyday bumps are no longer a worry. Combined with a Vivid OLED Screen and Symmetrical Stereo Dual Speakers, an immersive audio-visual experience is always within reach. From photography to battery life, and from durability to audio-visuals, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max continuously empowers every passion.

From flagship tablets to smartwatches designed for children, Huawei's connected device ecosystem continues to expand its presence in the daily lives of users around the world. Huawei remains committed to technology that is not only useful, but genuinely enriching, technology that ignites inspiration. Huawei looks forward to continued collaboration with users around the world, helping people live and work better, wherever they are.

By PR Newswire

HUAWEI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei Now Is Your Spark Huawei MatePad Pro Smart wearables

Related Contents

China Unicom and Huawei deploy 5G-A at Beijing event

China Unicom and Huawei deploy 5G-A at Beijing event

Huawei wins Frost & Sullivan award for telecom power innovation

Huawei wins Frost & Sullivan award for telecom power innovation

Technology supports white-headed langur conservation efforts

Technology supports white-headed langur conservation efforts

Huawei unveils intelligent transportation vision with five solutions

Huawei unveils intelligent transportation vision with five solutions

Huawei, Meralco and SANXING launch smart grid solution in Philippines

Huawei, Meralco and SANXING launch smart grid solution in Philippines

Huawei launches AI public service solution with Shenzhen pilot

Huawei launches AI public service solution with Shenzhen pilot

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Marketing Society and Ekimetrics launch CMO Tension Report

Marketing Society and Ekimetrics launch CMO Tension Report

Citi Investor Day outlines clear path for next growth phase

Citi Investor Day outlines clear path for next growth phase

Entrepreneur Doan Van Binh launches book “From Vietnam to South Pole”

Entrepreneur Doan Van Binh launches book “From Vietnam to South Pole”

DITP unveils "Reimagining Thailand" vision at Cannes

DITP unveils "Reimagining Thailand" vision at Cannes

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020