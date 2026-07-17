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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Instadesk launches AI customer experience lab in Uzbekistan

July 17, 2026 | 15:03
(0) user say
Instadesk partnered with iFLYTEK and Huawei to launch a joint AI Customer Experience Lab in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, leveraging Huawei's Ascend computing platform for regional customer engagement services.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan , July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instadesk, a global AI-powered customer engagement platform provider, partnered with iFLYTEK and Huawei in Tashkent to launch a joint AI Customer Experience Lab in Uzbekistan. The collaboration leverages Huawei's Ascend computing infrastructure and iFLYTEK's multilingual AI technologies.

Building an AI Customer Experience Lab with an ApplicationDriven Approach

As a professional customer engagement platform provider, Instadesk brings extensive experience in omnichannel contact centers, intelligent voice interaction, and AI‑powered agent assistance, with a mature product portfolio covering the entire customer service lifecycle.

In this collaboration, Instadesk leads at the application layer, leveraging iFLYTEK's Russian and Uzbek ASR (speech recognition) and TTS (text‑to‑speech) capabilities, and Huawei's Ascend cloud as the high‑performance computing foundation. The three partners form a complete technology chain from infrastructure to AI capabilities to enterprise applications. Driven by practical application needs, the model transforms advanced technologies into measurable commercial value, delivering out‑of‑the‑box, value‑proven solutions for telecom and banking customers in Uzbekistan.

Building AI-Native Customer Experience Platform

During the event, Instadesk Senior Solution Architect Patrick Meng delivered a keynote on how enterprises can evolve from adopting AI capabilities to building fully operational AI‑driven customer experience platform. He emphasized that generative AI aims to unify corporate service workflows via integrated AI agents, enterprise processes and omnichannel interactions, rather than replace human agents.

Instadesk has built a comprehensive AI‑native customer experience platform, including omnichannel contact center capabilities, intelligent voice and chat bots, AI agent orchestration, and real‑time service intelligence, which will soon be deployed in Uzbekistan through the Lab. These capabilities enable enterprises to unify voice, chat, and digital channels, deploy AI agents across service operations, automate workflows, and upgrade service quality.

Accelerating Global Expansion Through Localized AI Deployment

This Uzbekistan project marks another milestone in Instadesk's global expansion with localized deployment. Following its 2026 Malaysia node launch for Southeast Asian data compliance, Instadesk keeps building regionally adaptable AI infrastructure. By working with ecosystem partners like Huawei and iFLYTEK, Instadesk continues to expand its presence across emerging markets, providing AI‑powered customer experience platform tailored to local regulatory and operations.

For more information, visit www.instadesk.com

By PR Newswire

Instadesk

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TagTag:
Instadesk iFLYTEK huawei AI Customer Experience Lab

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