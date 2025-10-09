Philippines First MICHELIN Key Hotels 2025: Manila to Palawan Properties Crowned

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - The MICHELIN Guide proudly unveils its inaugural Global MICHELIN Keys Selection, recognizing 2,457 hotels across the globe for truly outstanding stays. Following the successful launch of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 destinations last year, MICHELIN Guide Inspectors have now evaluated over 7,000 hotels they are already recommending worldwide to identify the very best of them.



The most outstanding ones are awarded One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Keys — a new benchmark for excellence in lodging. These distinctions reflect the Guide's rigorous standards and celebrate properties that offer remarkable experiences in design, service, and location. All selected hotels are bookable via The MICHELIN Guide's website and mobile apps, with concierge services and VIP perks.



"125 years after its creation as a guide for discerning travelers, The MICHELIN Guide is once again redefining excellence — this time in the world of hospitality. Just as MICHELIN Stars celebrate the world's most exceptional restaurants, MICHELIN Keys now honor hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create unforgettable moments," says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guide.



Philippines: Celebrating Distinctive Hotel Experiences



The Philippines joins the MICHELIN Keys Selection with 5 hotels recognized, each awarded One MICHELIN Key. Here are the properties that exemplify the country's growing appeal to discerning travelers.

Fairmont Makati and Raffles Makati in Manila offer refined urban luxury with elegant interiors, exceptional service, and access to world-class shopping and dining.

Amanpulo on Pamalican Island is a secluded paradise with pristine beaches, private villas, and holistic wellness experiences.

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort in Cebu offers a tropical beachfront escape with modern Thai-inspired design, lush gardens, and panoramic views of the Magellan Bay.

Nay Palad Hideaway Siargao in General Luna is a barefoot luxury retreat surrounded by nature, featuring bespoke villas, artisanal cuisine, and immersive island experiences.

The MICHELIN Keys: A New Global Standard



MICHELIN Keys are awarded based on five universal criteria, evaluating the overall hospitality experience rather than individual amenities. The distinctions are:

One MICHELIN Key: A very special stay with character and exceptional service.

Two MICHELIN Keys: An exceptional stay with unique charm and a strong sense of place.

Three MICHELIN Keys: An extraordinary stay offering the pinnacle of comfort, service, and design.

In addition to the MICHELIN Keys, The MICHELIN Guide presents four Special Awards, recognizing hotels for achievements that transcend traditional categories and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific areas of hospitality.

MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award: Atlantis The Royal (Dubai, UAE)

MICHELIN Wellness Award: Bürgenstock Resort Switzerland

MICHELIN Local Gateway Award: La Fiermontina Ocean (Larache, Morocco)

MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award, supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB): The Burman Hotel (Tallinn, Estonia)

All MICHELIN Guide hotel recommendations are available on its website and app, where travelers can book directly with personalized travel expert services to enhance each stay.



Find the full Global MICHELIN Key selection and Special Awards here; guide.michelin.com/en/hotels.



The MICHELIN Guide Hotels Ceremony is supported by our Event Principal Partner, United Overseas Bank (UOB). Pictures of the event available here: Michelin Content Center

