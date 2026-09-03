Hong Kong launches third InnoHK research cluster at Science Park

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 September 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), in collaboration with the Innovation and Technology Commission, successfully hosted the launch ceremony for the third InnoHK research cluster (SEAM@InnoHK) at Hong Kong Science Park today. Focusing on emerging domains such as sustainable development, energy, advanced manufacturing, and materials, SEAM@InnoHK is jointly led by top local and international academic and research institutions. The platform demonstrates Hong Kong's robust R&D capabilities and global collaboration networks while promising tangible societal benefits, further solidifying Hong Kong's role as an international I&T hub.

Officiating guests at the Launch Ceremony included Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (front row, centre); Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (front row, 4th from right); Kelvin Choi, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (front row, 4th from left); Lyu Feng, Deputy Director-General of the Economic and Financial Department II of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (front row, 3th from right); Ivan Lee, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology (front row, 3th from left); and Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP (front row, 1st from right).

InnoHK Centre for Advanced and Smart Manufacturing (CASM): Lead global manufacturing toward Industry 5.0 by fusing AI, advanced materials, additive manufacturing and digital twins to create smart, sustainable, and human-centered solutions.

InnoHK Centre of Functional Materials for Energy and Sustainability (CFMES): Advance breakthrough discoveries in functional materials to address bottleneck challenges related to energy and sustainability.

InnoHK Centre for Heterogeneous Integration and Production (CHIP): Advance next-generation electronics through innovations in semiconductor equipment and material processing, with a focus on advancing heterogeneous integration technologies.

InnoHK Centre for Space Manufacturing Technology (CSMT): Establish a world-class hub for international research collaboration in space manufacturing, integrating cutting-edge R&D in advanced materials and additive processes with demonstration and applied innovation in Hong Kong.

InnoHK Hong Kong Center for Renewable Energy and Storage (HKCRES): Develop and integrate high-performance perovskite photovoltaics, green hydrogen systems, and next-generation batteries via an end-to-end innovation framework in Hong Kong.

InnoHK Power Semiconductors and Applications Center (PowerSAC): Develop advanced power semiconductors, intelligent chips and system technologies for more efficient, compact and reliable power conversion.

InnoHK Research Centre for Intelligent GRID and Energy Technologies (I-GET): Develop intelligent, green and transformative grid and energy technologies for resilient, efficient and carbon-neutral cities.

InnoHK Sustainable Materials & Advanced Renewable Technologies (SMART Centre): Leverage artificial intelligence and smart automation technologies to accelerate materials discovery for circular waste upcycling, repurposing, and next-generation clean energy technologies.

The launch ceremony was officiated by key guests including Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP; Kelvin Choi, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Lyu Feng, Deputy Director-General of the Economic and Financial Department II of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Ivan Lee, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology; and Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP. They were joined by representatives and scholars from local and overseas universities, international research organizations, R&D centres, and industry partners to witness the launch of SEAM@InnoHK and explore its R&D roadmap and industrial application prospects.As the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong, HKSTP provides comprehensive professional support and resources to the R&D centres under SEAM@InnoHK. This encompasses world-class R&D infrastructure, seamless connections with academic institutions, talent pools, and investor networks, as well as matchmaking with funding and industry partners—empowering teams to transform breakthrough research into scalable, high-impact commercial solutions.Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP, said: "InnoHK has been with the Science Park for 5 years and this is the start of the second 5-year period. What we can see is that InnoHK has demonstrated the power of collaboration amongst world eminent scholars, researchers, and global partners. The first two clusters, Health@InnoHK and AIR@InnoHK have delivered world-class achievements. We commit to provide all the support we can to the InnoHK teams, as your success will add to the heartbeat of the ecosystem—not only for HKSTP, but for Hong Kong's entire innovation landscape."The eight R&D centres under SEAM@InnoHK have brought together over 30 top global universities and research institutions, including the University of Cambridge, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Nagoya University, National University of Singapore, Tsinghua University, and Peking University.Notably, three R&D centres feature collaborations with Nobel Laureates: Professor Ben L. Feringa from the University of Groningen (2016 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry), who participates in the research at the InnoHK Centre of Functional Materials for Energy and Sustainability (CFMES); Sir Konstantin Novoselov, renowned as the "Father of Graphene" from the National University of Singapore (2010 Nobel Laureate in Physics), who serves as principle investigator for the Inno Centre for Heterogeneous Integration and Production (CHIP); and Professor Hiroshi Amano from Nagoya University (2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics), who participates in research at InnoHK Power Semiconductors and Applications Center (PowerSAC). This stellar international scientific lineup highlights Hong Kong's unique advantages in assembling world-class research talent, fostering cross-border collaboration, and driving technological innovation, further consolidating its status as a global hub for research cooperation.InnoHK is a flagship I&T initiative of the HKSAR Government aimed at developing Hong Kong into a global hub for scientific research cooperation. It encourages world-leading universities and research institutes to conduct collaborative research with local institutions by establishing R&D centres in Hong Kong. Together with "Health@InnoHK", focusing on healthcare technologies and "AIR@InnoHK", focusing on AI and robotics technologies, the three InnoHK research clusters will further enrich Hong Kong's world-class scientific landscape, accelerating technology transfer, startup incubation, and the growth of the I&T industry.

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More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.