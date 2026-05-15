Hong Kong company formations surge 40.5% in 2025, outpacing rivals

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2026 - Air Corporate registered a 40.5% increase in Hong Kong incorporations in 2025, with the first quarter of 2026 already up 48% year-over-year. This data indicates that Hong Kong is reasserting itself as the leading Asian jurisdiction for company formation, fueled by a new wave of remote founders from the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.



The prevailing narrative over the past five years suggested that Singapore was eclipsing Hong Kong; however, recent incorporation volumes challenge this. According to city-wide official figures cited by Vivian, Founder of Air Corporate, approximately 195,000 companies were registered in Hong Kong in 2025, compared to around 77,000 in Singapore.



"There was a lot of fuss about Singapore taking over Hong Kong as preferred jurisdiction over the last few years, but for 2025 alone, around 195,000 companies were formed in HK, vs around 77,000 for Singapore," said Vivian. While city-wide registrations rose roughly 35% in 2025, incorporations at Air Corporate specifically grew by 40.5%. Vivian added, "With a 35% increase in the number of companies registered in 2025, Hong Kong is definitely back in the game as the top jurisdiction to start a company."



The reality of Hong Kong company formation is increasingly global, lean, and founder-led. Nine in ten founders incorporated in Hong Kong with Air Corporate do not live there.



Key demographic and operational insights from Air Corporate's client base include:

Approximately 90% of founders operate remotely from abroad, while 10% or less are based in Hong Kong.

Entrepreneurs aged 35 to 44 represent the largest age cohort at 38%, demonstrating that Hong Kong attracts founders in their prime career years rather than just younger digital nomads.

Serial entrepreneurs make up 60% of Air Corporate's client mix, utilizing Hong Kong as an operational base for multiple companies, while first-time founders account for the remaining 40%.

A total of 89% of new companies are launched by solo founders (58%) or small teams of two to five individuals (31%).

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Turkey, India, the UAE, Australia, France, and Morocco rank among the top source markets for these founders.

Furthermore, 73% of new Hong Kong incorporations are directly tied to physical goods trade with China. This consists of e-commerce and dropshipping businesses (38%) and the trading of goods (35%). The recovery of in-person trade flows, including events, such as the Canton Fair and various industrial fairs, is pulling foreign founders back into the Greater China orbit and establishing Hong Kong as the natural entry point and financial layer over the world's largest manufacturing base.



Air Corporate's data recorded a 20% year-over-year growth in founders originating from the Middle East. This shift highlights a reverse migration where founders previously incorporated in Dubai are now choosing Hong Kong. Based on Vivian's observations, founders often arrive in Dubai expecting fast incorporation and low costs, but discover that incorporation and maintenance are significantly more expensive than in Hong Kong, and banking remains difficult. Consequently, many founders move to Hong Kong after 12 to 24 months in the UAE, a trend accelerated by the Hong Kong government's strategic outreach to the region.



For lean, remote-first businesses, speed-to-market is a critical factor. A founder located anywhere in the world can incorporate in Hong Kong and open a working bank account in approximately 7 days using digital banking partners. Currently, 90% of Air Corporate's clients utilize these digital banking partners.



"Hong Kong and Singapore are the only places in Asia where you can set up your company, get a corporate account, and be in business in less than a week," concluded Vivian.



Air Corporate is a service provider facilitating company formation and incorporation in Hong Kong for serial entrepreneurs, first-time founders, and remote-first business owners operating globally.



Media Inquiries

To learn more about Hong Kong company formation, visit Air Corporate’s website or contact their team directly.

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