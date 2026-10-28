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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Prime Minister attends Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City

October 28, 2026 | 10:00
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has attended the high-level plenary session of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, focused on the convergence of new global growth poles.
Prime Minister attends Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Stephan Mergenthaler, managing director of the WEF. Photo: Le Toan

Following his opening remarks on October 28 outlining the session's strategic direction, the PM will take part in a dialogue with Stephan Mergenthaler, managing director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on positioning Vietnam in the global future.

Prime Minister attends Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. Photo: Le Toan

The dialogue will assess shifts in the global economy and their implications for Vietnam’s development trajectory, while discussing how to create new growth drivers and strengthen Vietnam’s role in global production networks, innovation and connectivity among global growth poles.

The two sides also exchanged views on Vietnam’s foreign policy and international integration, as well as the country’s potential to participate more deeply in partnerships, initiatives and new cooperation mechanisms.

Prime Minister attends Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City
Stephan Mergenthaler, managing director of the World Economic Forum. Photo: Le Toan

In his opening remarks at the forum, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc explained the strategic direction of taking the city beyond the limits of a conventional growth pole to become a convergence point and hub connecting global flows of economic activity, technology and knowledge.

Duoc noted that the city was entering a broader and more comprehensive development space under the vision set out in Politburo Resolution No.09-NQ/TW dated May 19, on building and developing Ho Chi Minh City in a new era.

The city aims to strengthen its role as an effective gateway linking domestic and international resources, connecting capital with technology and markets with domestic production capacity.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to strengthen its role as an effective gateway between domestic and international resources, linking capital with technology and markets with domestic production capacity.

This broader development space requires a new approach to governance, closely integrating urban development, industry, seaports, logistics, trade, finance and innovation, while expanding regional connectivity across the south-eastern region and international networks. The city aims to serve as an effective gateway between domestic and international resources, connecting capital with technology and markets with production capacity.

To realise this strategic vision, Chairman Duoc said the city was accelerating efforts to establish core development platforms, including an international financial centre, a free trade zone, a sci-tech ecosystem, digital transformation and an integrated system of strategic infrastructure.

The forum takes place from October 26 to 29, with more than 1,800 registered delegates and 250 domestic and international speakers from 60 countries and territories.

The forum is held under the direction of the PM and hosted by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. It is organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in coordination with relevant municipal departments and agencies, as well as domestic and international partners.

CEO 500 opens up cooperation opportunities in FDI and technology CEO 500 opens up cooperation opportunities in FDI and technology

On the afternoon of October 26, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum, the CEO 500 programme was held to provide a platform for dialogue between Ho Chi Minh City leaders, ministries and agencies, and the international business community.
Vietnam-India forum promotes tech cooperation in AI, semiconductors Vietnam-India forum promotes tech cooperation in AI, semiconductors

The Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum has been held in Ho Chi Minh City to promote cooperation in technology research, application, and commercialisation, particularly in AI, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and high-quality workforce development.
Deeper ASEAN integration key to climbing global value chains Deeper ASEAN integration key to climbing global value chains

At the Repositioning Vietnam and ASEAN in Global Value Chains discussion, held on October 27 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, experts and business representatives focused on how Vietnam and ASEAN can capture greater value in global supply chains.

By Quynh Chau

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TagTag:
Ho Chi Minh City Autumn Economic Forum 2026 prime minister World Economic Forum AEF 2026

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