VinFast sets record with 175,099 electric vehicles delivered in Vietnam in 2025

This achievement strengthens VinFast 's position as the top automotive brand by market share in Vietnam for 15 consecutive months.

December 2025 marked the highest monthly sales volume ever recorded by a manufacturer in Vietnam, with 27,649 VinFast EVs delivered to customers.

VinFast's 2025 sales figures shattered all previous records for vehicle deliveries by a single brand in Vietnam, nearly doubling the former record held by foreign manufacturers. Beyond underscoring the strong market acceptance of VinFast's product quality and value, this milestone also highlights Vietnam's rising status among the world's fastest-growing electric vehicle markets.

VinFast vehicles now span and lead across all segments, from compact models for individuals and young families such as VF 3 (44,585 units), VF 5 (43,913 units), and VF 6 (23,291 units), to larger premium SUVs designed for entrepreneurs and families, including VF 7 (9,653 units), VF 8, VF 9, and the ultra-luxury Lac Hong line up.

Vehicles optimised for commercial and service use, such as Limo Green (27,127 units) and Herio Green (12,568 units), also made a significant contribution to VinFast's overall performance. These results underscore the effectiveness of the company's product development strategy and brand positioning tailored to the distinct needs and preferences of different customer segments.

Although olaunched only in August, Limo Green has rapidly emerged as one of the best-selling models in the 7-seat MPV segment. In December 2025 alone, 10,981 Limo Green vehicles were delivered, reaffirming its position as one of the most sought-after models in the market.

During the same month, other VinFast models continued to demonstrate strong and stable demand at the top of their respective segments, including VF 5 (5,435 units), VF 3 (3,925 units), VF 6 (3,541 units), and VF 7 (1,361 units).

Duong Thi Thu Trang, deputy CEO of global automotive sales at VinFast, commented, “Driven by exceptional growth across all product lines, VinFast delivered a significant performance in the Vietnamese market in 2025, with sales doubling on-year compared to 2024. This achievement reflects not only our tireless efforts to win customer trust through product quality and service excellence, but also affirms VinFast's accelerating and leadership role in Vietnam's rapidly green mobility transformation. With growing public confidence and support, I firmly believe that Vietnam will soon emerge as a regional and global leader in the transition to EVs.”

To establish a solid foundation for sustained future growth, VinFast has continuously invested in expanding its after-sales service network and charging infrastructure, ensuring peace of mind and convenience for customers throughout vehicle ownership. VinFast currently leads the Vietnamese market with 400 service workshops and over 150,000 charging ports across 34 provinces and cities.

In addition, VinFast has launched the “Boundless Drive for a Green Future” campaign, introducing unprecedented support policies to make EVs accessible to all consumers. Through the “Zero-Down Payment” programme, customers can immediately own VinFast electric cars and e-scooters with zero initial capital contribution.

Furthermore, all mass-market models receive incentives ranging from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, depending on the model, along with free charging at V-Green charging stations until June 30, 2027 for electric cars and May 31, 2027 for electric scooters.

