WELEDA and Stella McCartney collaborate at Paris Fashion Week

ARLESHEIM, SWITZERLAND - Newsaktuell - 9 March 2026 - During this season's Paris Fashion Week, WELEDA is backstage at the Stella McCartney show ensuring radiant skin: make-up artists draw specifically on the trusted nurturing power of the WELEDA Skin Food range to prep and prime the runway models' skin perfectly for make-up and create a natural glow.



"Weleda is such a great brand that has always stayed committed to natural, ethical and sustainable values without chasing trends - I really respect that, and I love Skin Food. My brand has never wavered from our core principles - we've been free from leather, feathers, fur and exotic skins since day one. So, to align with another company that proves integrity can last is truly meaningful."says designer Stella McCartney.



100 years of the WELEDA Skin Food Family



Launched in 1926, Skin Food is one of the few skincare products to have remained relevant for over a century. What began as a deeply nourishing cream for dry, stressed skin has become an internationally celebrated classic, firmly established among make-up artists, models and high-profile individuals from fashion and film – from the runway to the front row. The formula, with wild pansy, calendula, chamomile, rosemary and sunflower oil, nourishes intensively and gives skin the signature Skin Food glow.

Shared values: sustainability and responsibility



The collaboration with Stella McCartney highlights the shared mindset of both brands: responsible action, innovative approaches, and a clear commitment to sustainability. Stella McCartney has stood for cruelty-free luxury fashion and the use of sustainable materials for years, while WELEDA relies on natural, organically cultivated ingredients in its NATRUE-certified natural cosmetics. The packaging of the WELEDA Skin Food collection is also designed with recyclability in mind.



"Skin Food has been a favourite with generations of people for 100 years and remains an indispensable staple for many make-up artists. It's something special to celebrate this anniversary at Paris Fashion Week together with Stella McCartney and to show how well sustainable fashion and natural cosmetics go together," says Tina Müller, CEO of WELEDA.



For this milestone anniversary for WELEDA Skin Food, the WELEDA and Stella McCartney collaboration shines a spotlight on a product that stands for longevity, relevance and natural beauty.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.