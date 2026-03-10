ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - ABP Securite Pte Ltd, a global Value-Added Distributor (VAD) specialising in cybersecurity and network performance solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with global cybersecurity company Rapid7, Inc. to accelerate the adoption of intelligence-led exposure management and modern threat detection solutions across Singapore and Malaysia.The collaboration marks an important step in enabling enterprises to strengthen their security posture amid the region's rapidly expanding digital landscape. With evolving hybrid infrastructures, accelerated cloud transformation, and increasing threat complexity, organisations across Asia Pacific are seeking more comprehensive ways to gain visibility, prioritise risk, and streamline response.Under this partnership, ABP Securite will distribute and support Rapid7's cybersecurity portfolio across Asia Pacific— including the Rapid7 Command Platform covering exposure management, SIEM and XDR, cloud security, application security, automation, and external threat intelligence.Closing the Cyber Visibility Gap"As the cybersecurity threat surface in Asia Pacific continues to grow, visibility and control have become mission critical," said Joyce Ng, Chief Executive Officer of ABP Securite. "At ABP Securite, our role is to help customers turn complexity into clarity. Partnering with Rapid7 brings a best-in-class platform that empowers security teams to quantify and reduce risk more effectively. Together, we can help organisations operationalise cyber resilience and protect their most valuable assets."Jason Heng, Regional Sales Director, ASEAN at Rapid7, added, "ABP Securite has built a strong reputation for enabling regional partners and customers with advanced cybersecurity technologies. Through this collaboration, Rapid7 gains a powerful ally to extend our reach and help organisations in Asia Pacific gain real-time insight into their exposure, simplify operations, and respond faster to emerging threats."

Website: www.abpsecurite.com