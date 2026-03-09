PolyU spinoff debuts orthokeratology technology in Geneva

Location: PolyU Delegation Booth, Hall 2, Palexpo, CP 112, Route François-Peyrot 30, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, Geneva, Switzerland

Dates: 11–15 March 2026

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - GOOD Vision Technologies Co., Limited, a pioneer in ophthalmic optics and diagnostics, today announced the global debut of oka³y!™, a first-of-its-kind "3A" Freeform Orthokeratology (Ortho-K) solution. Unveiled at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, the technology solves the industry's most persistent hurdles by leveraging proprietary AI and freeform optics: AI-guided fitting, Astigmatic precision, and Asymmetric cornea alignment.Beyond Traditional Toric Lenses: The Future of Freeform OrthokeratologyWith myopia expected to affect 50% of the world's population by 2050, demand for effective management is high. While Ortho-K is a highly effective strategy, traditional symmetric and spherical/ toric designs often underestimate corneal shape complexity, causing lens decentration and poor visual outcomes.The oka³y!™ freeform technology, incorporating the company's proprietary FAST-360 and CORe Technology, surpasses traditional lens design. AI-based FAST-360 reconstructs missing corneal data for faster scans, while CORe ensures precise alignment with the visual axis, leading to 3.1 times greater stability.Precision Myopia Correction and Control for High Astigmatism and Asymmetric CorneasFor optometrists and clinic owners, oka³y!™'s key benefit is improving workflow by automating complex mathematics, cutting chair time by 64%. This boosts myopia management capacity without extra staff or lengthy training. "As a registered optometrist in Hong Kong and a researcher in one of the world's leading optometric institutes, I witnessed a growing gap between the number of patients seeking Ortho-K and the limited range of conventional products available to treat them," says Dr. Kin Ho Chan, Ken, the lead inventor of oka³y!™. "By focusing on the '3A': AI-guided, Astigmatism, and Asymmetry, and working alongside The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Poly U), we have developed a design that not only delivers superior vision but also enhances safety by reducing corneal staining. We are turning a frustrating, manual trial-and-error process into a predictable one-click adjustment."From Niche Specialty to Global Enterprise: Scaling the Future of Eye CareAs myopia rates reach epidemic levels, GOOD Vision partners with PolyU, harnessing its research strengths and support from its startup ecosystem PolyVentures, to redefine primary eye care by transforming a niche specialty into a scalable global enterprise. By replacing manual OK lens design with oka³y!™, the company has created a technology bridging clinical complexity and scalability. This transition enables practitioners to manage myopia, high astigmatism, and asymmetrical cases precisely, removing barriers to modern refractive error management."By embedding and automating the complex mathematics of lens design, we provide clinicians with the tools to treat 'difficult' patients who were previously considered unsuitable for Ortho-K," added Professor Chea-su Kee, Founder of GOOD Vision. "This is about elevating the global standard of care and ensuring that precision myopia management is accessible to the next generation on a global scale."Experience the Future of Myopia ControlGOOD Vision invites investors, distributors, and practitioners to a live demonstration of the oka³y!™ at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva:

