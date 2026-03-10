Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

March 10, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
Natural colored diamonds from specific sourcing origins appeared in celebrity styling at the Los Angeles film industry ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - At this year’s The Actor Awards, the red carpet was illuminated with natural diamonds worn by some of the acting world’s most respected talents, with Desert diamonds taking center stage.

Leading entertainers wore natural diamonds in ranges of shades from sunlit whites to cognacs that spoke to individuality, creativity and brilliance. Natural diamonds shone brightly on award winners Jessie Buckley and Michelle Williams, while nominees Kate Hudson and Rose Byrne proudly wore natural diamonds from Botswana and Namibia, respectively. In an array of shapes and designs, natural diamonds — especially in the latest Desert diamond hues — blended timeless elegance with effortless style.

Desert diamonds Desert diamonds, ranging from sunlit whites to pale cognacs, were a defining presence of the evening, reinforcing the growing appetite for naturally warm-toned stones.

Kate Hudson embraced the trend in custom Emily P. Wheeler designs, including an open torque necklace centered with a pale cognac Desert diamond, two circular bubble statement rings featuring Desert diamond center stones sourced from Botswana, and a reinterpretation of the brand’s signature “twist” silhouette set with an east-west moval cognac diamond. She completed the look with bubble fringe earrings accented by pale cognac Desert diamond center stones.

Rose Byrne also opted for Desert diamonds, wearing sunlit white natural diamonds sourced from Namibia by Messika, including the brand’s EM Divine Enigma rings and Sirenetta earrings.

Michelle Williams selected additional Messika designs featuring natural diamonds from Namibia, including the Créoles PM Snake Dance earrings and the Totem Coeur ring.

Jessie Buckley had her own take on the trend in warm white Desert diamond earrings, a diamond button back necklace and a pear-shaped natural diamond button-back ring, all by Jessica McCormack.

Statement Earrings Earrings of every silhouette and scale took center stage, emerging as one of the evening’s most defining jewelry statements. Chandelier styles proved particularly prominent, with Chase Infiniti in striking De Beers London desert-hued statement earrings, Mindy Kaling in Bucherer Fine Jewellery, and Demi Moore in a luminous Harry Winston set. Calista Flockhart wore dramatic large-scale natural diamond feather earrings by LEVIEV.

Medium-sized circular silhouettes also made a strong showing. Zanna Roberts Rassi selected Martin Katz circle diamond earrings; Hannah Einbinder opted for square hoop styles by Fope; Rhea Seehorn chose Marco Bicego teardrop hoops; and Kristen Bell wore diamond drops by Messika.

More closely cropped, ear-hugging designs offered a modern counterpoint. Yerin Ha wore David Yurman’s floating diamond shrimp earrings, while Teyana Taylor selected Tiffany & Co. ear clips.

The most prevalent style across the carpet, however, was the diamond stud. Seen on Jacob Elordi, Michael B. Jordan, Connor Storrie, Tyler, the Creator, Miles Caton, and Sarah Pidgeon (in Rahaminov Diamonds), the classic stud reaffirmed its status as a timeless classic.

Neck-Hugging Diamonds Close-to-the-neck necklaces emerged as the evening’s most prominent neckwear trend, with torques, structured collars, and sculptural diamond designs defining the category. Sarah Paulson’s Boucheron necklace exemplified the look, as did Sheryl Lee Ralph’s De Beers London design. Connor Storrie made a confident statement in a Tiffany & Co. mixed cluster diamond collar, while Rhea Seehorn opted for a more understated yet striking Marco Bicego piece. Teyana Taylor, Ali Larter, and Wunmi Mosaku further embraced the trend in bold, closely cropped designs from Tiffany & Co., Repossi, and Messika, respectively.

Statement Rings Statement rings served as a refined finishing touch. Kristen Bell selected the Messika by Kate Moss Exotic Charm ring, adding a sculptural accent to her ensemble. Connor Storrie opted for a statement design from Tiffany & Co., while Tyler, the Creator embraced a large yellow diamond ring, further solidifying the continued interest in warm-toned Desert diamonds. Wunmi Mosaku chose a substantial Messika ring and Zanna Roberts Rassi rounded out the trend with two standout Martin Katz designs: a modified heart rose-cut trillion diamond ring accented with microset diamonds in platinum, and a two row Asscher-cut diamond eternity band in 18kt white gold.

Desert diamonds highlight natural stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By A Diamond is Forever

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Desert diamonds 32nd Actors Awards

Related Contents

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020