Hanoi approves route plan for 40km Metro Line No.5

On September 4, Deputy Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan signed a decision approving the alignment and facility sites for Metro Line No.5, which will stretch from Van Cao through Ngoc Khanh and Lang to Hoa Lac. The nearly 40km line will include 20 stations and two major depots.

The planning was conducted by the Hanoi Urban Planning Institute and appraised by the Department of Planning and Architecture.

According to the decision, the main route stretches just under 40km, with an additional 4.8km comprising two branches connecting to Depot No.1 located in Son Dong and Duong Hoa communes, and Depot No.2 located in Hoa Lac commune.

The line includes 20 stations: six underground, three elevated, and 11 normal stations. Most stations are located along Thang Long Avenue and the Hoa Lac – Hoa Binh Expressway.

Many stations will connect directly with other metro lines – such as lines 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, and monorail M2 – contributing to the development of an integrated public transportation network.

The metro line features a mixed structure, including an underground segment from Van Cao through Lieu Giai, Nguyen Chi Thanh to Tran Duy Hung; followed by at-grade and elevated sections starting after the National Convention Centre, continuing along Thang Long Avenue and ending in Hoa Lac area.

Depot No.1, set to cover 32 hectares across Son Dong and Duong Hoa communes, will serve both Line No. 5 and the planned Line No.8 running from Son Dong to Duong Xa. The facility will also host a rail vehicle assembly plant.

Depot No.2 will occupy 10.4 ha in the Hoa Lac urban area and is designated as the line’s maintenance hub once operations commence.

Hanoi People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture to verify the approved route drawings.

Meanwhile, the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board will publicise the planning and oversee boundary marking on the ground. District-level People’s Committees along the route will be responsible for land management, boundary protection, and coordination in site clearance.

Metro Line No. 5 is positioned as a key transit corridor connecting Hanoi’s central districts with the western region and the satellite city of Hoa Lac. The line is expected to relieve pressure on existing roadways, particularly the heavily congested Thang Long Avenue.

With direct connections to several other metro routes, the project will form part of a synchronised, high-capacity urban transit network. It also represents an important step in Hanoi’s sustainable transport strategy, aiming to reduce reliance on private vehicles and improve environmental quality.

Once operational, Metro Line No.5 is anticipated to play a pivotal role in easing congestion and stimulating socioeconomic growth along its route, particularly in the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and nearby satellite areas. Stations are also expected to serve as anchors for new service hubs, commercial centres, residential projects, and supporting infrastructure – accelerating the shift towards modern and sustainable urbanisation.

According to data released by Hanoi Metro on September 3, during the two-week-long period celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) between August 21 and September 2, the two operating lines, Cat Linh–Ha Dong and Nhon–Hanoi Station, provided service to nearly 1.8 million passengers.

From August 30 to September 2, under a directive from the city’s management authorities, fare-free rides were implemented. During this four-day period alone, nearly 690,000 passengers were served, helping to reduce pressure on road traffic infrastructure.

This record-breaking ridership reflects the growing popularity of metro as a fast, safe, and efficient transportation option in the capital.

Metro lines push up real estate prices Despite the nationwide real estate market experiencing difficulties, the apartment segment surrounding metro lines in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi has seen a sharp increase in prices.

Visa and Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 usher in seamless commuting On March 10, Visa announced its official co-sponsorship of the inauguration ceremony for Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), marking a pivotal step towards modernising public transport and enhancing the daily commute for millions of residents.