Integrated transport model for green goals

Hanoi Metro, the operator of the capital’s metro lines, is working with technology companies and relevant authorities to develop connecting transport modes to metro stations, aiming to enhance convenience for local travellers, attract more public transport users, and contribute to the country’s green city development plan towards net-zero commitments.

Khuat Viet Hung, chairman of Hanoi Metro, said the Cat Linh-Ha Dong line can serve 170–200 passengers per trip, so it has capacity to accommodate more.

“However, Hanoi still lacks pick-up and drop-off points at metro stations, making it inconvenient for people to reach the metro,” Hung said. “To enable people to get to stations in the fastest, easiest, and most affordable way, the company is strengthening connections with technology-based transport operators such as Grab, Be, and VinFast, organising bus stops near stations, and other measures.”

He illustrated the point by referring to the nearest metro station from the Sheraton Hanoi West Hotel, which is 1.5km away. “If people have to walk 30 minutes in 40-degree heat like in recent days, they probably won’t take the metro. For such distances, Grab offers a solution for first- and last-mile connectivity,” he noted.

Metro operators in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been cooperating with Grab to build an integrated transport ecosystem, enabling passengers to combine Grab and public transport easily. One example is the ‘Find Metro Routes’ feature on the Grab app, which allows users to check metro schedules, get directions to the nearest station, and book Grab services for quick travel to and from stations.

Hung said, “If connections are organised well, passenger numbers will increase significantly. The city should also expand parking at stations to encourage access, thereby fostering a habit of metro use.”

He made the suggestion at a roundtable in Hanoi in early August, where policymakers, businesses, and experts discussed integrated transport solutions in the context of the city’s plans to prohibit motorbikes and scooters using fossil fuels within Ring Road 1 in a years’ time.

According to Nguyen Tuyen, head of the Transport Management Office under the Hanoi Construction Department, the city currently has the Cat Linh–Ha Dong and Nhon–Cau Giay railway lines, along with 2,250 bus routes, 18,800 taxis, and app-based vehicle services such as Grab and Be, as well as interprovincial passenger coaches. There are also 1,100 public bicycles at multiple locations to support connections to buses and other modes.

However, parking facilities remain severely lacking. As per traffic planning, more than 1,600 parking lots are required, but only around 70 have been built or are operational, with another 60 in preparation.

“Although the city has made efforts to develop its transport system, it cannot keep pace with the rapid growth in personal vehicles, especially after the pandemic, leading to greater congestion and environmental pollution,” Tuyen said.

Public transport currently meets only 19.5 per cent of travel demand, while Hanoi has around eight million motorbikes and nearly 1.5 million cars. The city’s personal vehicle fleet is growing at 4.5 per cent annually.

Experts said that to implement the new rules, it will be necessary to integrate public transport with shared transport based on digital platforms to avoid service gaps and meet mobility needs.

Dang Thuy Trang, director of external relations at Grab Vietnam, said, “Green transformation is a long-term effort requiring cooperation among many parties. Collaboration between government agencies and technology companies plays an important role in building an integrated transport ecosystem. Digital platforms like Grab bring technological strengths, while the government can ensure execution through policy, infrastructure, and strategic direction.”

She proposed building pick-up and drop-off points at metro stations, airports, bus stops, and other key hubs to ensure convenience and safety for passengers and drivers, along with policies to promote investment in charging station infrastructure for green transport, and a suitable transition roadmap to make the shift effective and sustainable.

Expert Nguyen Tri Hieu said that to achieve goals such as improving convenience, increasing safety, reducing congestion, lowering travel costs, and protecting the environment, the sharing economy model in urban transport can help integrate various transport modes into a seamless system.

“The state should develop a common data standard – an open integrated transport ecosystem, or mobility-as-a-service – allowing many businesses to participate instead of leaving the market dominated by a few major players. It should also mandate data sharing with authorities for urban management and planning,” he said.

Expert Nguyen Minh Phong added, “In many countries, especially Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, there is a strong focus on multimodal connection mechanisms, service infrastructure, and smart data management. These approaches have succeeded in creating integrated transport systems that deliver convenience, ease congestion, and protect the environment.”

For example, Singapore is a leading model of transit-oriented development, where urban areas are connected to metro stations and combine commerce, services, and housing. Mechanisms, policies, systematic planning, and strong government consensus have enabled effective implementation of this model.

Singapore also operates an intelligent transport system and interactive 5G infrastructure, making travel seamless from departure to destination. In Indonesia, the Jak Lingko system integrates payments and physical connections across modes such as metro, commuter lines, and local buses, allowing smooth transfers and a unified passenger journey.

“Vietnam should update its green transport development plans in terms of routes, timetables, fares, and metro connections,” Phong added. “The state should also employ fiscal tools such as tax and fee adjustments, and increase public investment in green transport infrastructure to keep pace with regional peers and meet the net-zero commitment timeline.”

Major cities are upgrading roads and building parking lots for better transport connectionsPhoto: Le Toan

Nguyen Hoang Hai, vice president, Hanoi Public Passenger Transport Association

The whole country, not only Hanoi, is currently following greener trends in public transport. However, traffic routes and modes of transport in Hanoi still currently lack connection, causing difficulties for people getting around.

To increase connectivity, bus and railway operating hours and route information need to be provided more seamlessly, not scattered across means of transport or different digital platforms as they are currently.

Choosing to walk in many areas is currently not easy, because there is not enough infrastructure for pedestrians, such as lack of sidewalks and lack of dedicated pedestrian-only roads. Authorities must pay more attention to these, and improve the quality of infrastructure as well as pedestrian safety.

Before restricting fossil-fuelled motorbikes in the city and beyond, it is necessary to take steps to change the mindset of motorbike users by creating better conditions for people to use public transport such as trains, buses, public electric bicycles, and even walking.

If public transport is fully available, the synchronous traffic infrastructure will help people proactively choose better modes of transport.

Vu Anh Tuan, lecturer, University of Transport

The conversion is not just about gasoline to electric vehicles but a larger one, from personal vehicles to public transport. The conversion from gasoline to electric only helps reduce environmental pollution in prohibited areas but does not solve the problem of urban traffic congestion, when 90 per cent of traffic congestion comes from personal vehicles.

At present, public transport infrastructure is still limited. Although Hanoi has made much effort, it will take more time for the public transport system to truly become effective.

In addition, the conversion of means of transport must be safer and more environmentally friendly, and convenient for people to travel. For instance, the Cat Linh to Ha Dong metro line brings more travel options for people, but it has not really created convenience in travel because of a lack of connectivity among modes of transport.

Duong Duc Tuan, vice Chairman Hanoi People’s Committee

The People’s Committee will study policies, report to the city’s Party Committee, and get approval from the city’s People’s Council to establish a support mechanism for people to convert gas and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs).

Accordingly, the city will have policies and support mechanisms such as exchanging gasoline and diesel vehicles for EVs. For instance, new EVs will get 100 per cent support in terms of the registration fee.

The city will also increase the number of electric buses with a scale of 8-12 seats to create a transport network; and study the model of electric transport vehicles with about four seats for transit within the Ring Road 1 area.

Hanoi will supplement the planning of charging areas for electric cars, motorbikes, and other clean energy vehicles; while strengthening the public passenger transport system, rapid buses, taxis, and multimodal transit. At the same time, it will focus on developing the urban metro line system to promote modern and green means of transport.