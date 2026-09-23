Halo Energy and XPENG open world's first 1MW flash charging station

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first X-Energy megawatt flash charging station, jointly built by Halo Energy and XPENG, officially opened today at the outdoor car park of Tung Po in San Po Kong. Charging power has increased 16-fold from the conventional 60kW to 1000kW (1MW). XPENG's latest models support 5C charging, adding 450 km of range in just 9 minutes, delivering a refuelling experience comparable to petrol vehicles — marking the official arrival of the "oil-electricity parity" era.

The ceremony was attended by John Tsang Chun-wah, GBM, JP, Former Financial Secretary; Ms. Elizabeth Quat, SBS, JP, Legislative Council Member; Ng Chun-kei, Principal Environmental Protection Officer (Air Quality Policy), Environment and Ecology Bureau; Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; as well as representatives from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, power companies, bus companies, minibus and taxi operators, the electric vehicle industry, major property developers and property management companies.

I. News Core: 1MW Megawatt Flash Charging Lands in Hong Kong — The Oil-Electricity Parity Era Arrives

Over the past two decades, electric vehicles have undergone disruptive transformations in performance, charging speed and intelligent driving. A decade ago, EV range was only around 200 km, charging power capped at 60kW, and a full charge took over an hour. Today, Halo Energy and XPENG have launched the world's first X-Energy megawatt flash charging system at Tung Po's outdoor car park in urban Hong Kong, boosting charging power 16-fold from 60kW to 1000kW (1MW).

XPENG's latest models support 5C charging, adding 450 km of range in just 9 minutes — equivalent to 8.3 km per second — with peak charging power reaching 619.6kW, delivering a refuelling experience comparable to petrol vehicles.

The Tung Po station is the world's first X-Energy system introduced by Halo Energy to land in Hong Kong. Located at the outdoor car park of Tung Po, a project under Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, it features 4 charging bays, equipped with 1 x 1000kW liquid-cooled flash charger and 3 x up to 600kW ultra-fast chargers. The system supports simultaneous charging of four guns, with single-gun output power reaching up to 250kW depending on vehicle model — surpassing most existing charging facilities in Hong Kong. The station is compatible with all EV brands in Hong Kong and officially commenced operation today, open to all vehicle owners.

Automotive-Grade Safety Standards, Smart Charging Experience

The X-Energy energy storage battery adopts automotive-grade safety standards and LFP cells from the same source as XPENG smart electric vehicles, having passed bullet penetration, fire, extrusion and IP68 waterproof tests. The system features a smart liquid-cooling temperature control system with C4H corrosion resistance rating and IP54 protection, supporting 250V–1000V ultra-wide voltage output. On the smart technology front, the system supports OCPP 1.6J protocol, plug-and-charge, multiple payment methods, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and battery health diagnostics, with deep compatibility with over 99% of public charging piles, providing vehicle owners with a seamless and convenient charging experience.

II. Homegrown Innovation Responds to Policy: Hong Kong Innovation Achieves 1MW, Breaking Through Grid Constraints to Empower Commercial Vehicles

Hong Kong Innovation Achieves 1MW, Responding to Commercial Vehicle Electrification Policy

The Hong Kong SAR Government's 2026 Policy Address explicitly sets out a high-speed charging pile backbone network and the introduction of flash charging technology to Hong Kong. As a homegrown innovation enterprise nurtured by Hong Kong Science Park, Halo Energy successfully completed the local validation of XPENG's X-Energy megawatt flash charging technology in Hong Kong — taking only four months from signing to opening — demonstrating the rapid replication and execution capabilities of Hong Kong innovation enterprises. This proves that Hong Kong need not look elsewhere: local innovation strength is sufficient to support the Government's EV popularisation policy targets, responding to policy with concrete action and accelerating EV adoption.

Breaking Through Grid Constraints: Energy Storage Buffering Technology Reshapes Ultra-Fast Charging Infrastructure

Traditional indoor car parks are constrained by ventilation, fire safety and space limitations, making it difficult to accommodate large commercial vehicle charging; outdoor environments have limited power conditions and struggle to provide high-power charging. The X-Energy megawatt flash charging station adopts an outdoor configuration with a large-capacity energy storage system, significantly lowering the grid threshold. The site requires only 120kW to 240kW AC input, buffered by the ESS400 energy storage system, to achieve up to 1040kW peak DC output — enabling megawatt-level flash charging even at sites with weak grid infrastructure. It can be flexibly deployed at outdoor car parks, roadside spaces and warehouses, accelerating the popularisation of electric minibuses and goods vehicles.

Five Years of Deep Cultivation: From 120kW to 1MW

Over the past five years, Halo Energy has built over 160 charging stations in Hong Kong, operating more than 1,600 charging guns, serving thousands of vehicle owners daily — including private cars, commercial vehicles, buses and goods vehicles. From the first 120kW fast charger to today's breakthrough past one megawatt, every charging station has been a "station-by-station" business, but we never gave up. We listened to customer needs, understood the bottlenecks and limitations of different scenarios, and continuously improved and adopted newer technologies. Over the past six months, we have seen more and more situations making it impossible for drivers and fleets to switch to electric vehicles. In response, Halo Energy and XPENG have launched the world's first X-Energy flash charging system, taking action to tell the market that all problems have solutions. As always, we work with our partners to build charging stations that meet safety regulations, fire safety requirements and construction protection to the highest standards, ensuring the safety of site staff, EV owners and pedestrians alike, setting the highest safety rules in the industry.

III. Hong Kong First, Global Validation: Super Connector Empowers Chinese Enterprises Going Global

Hong Kong as Super Connector: A Benchmark for Chinese Enterprises Going Global

In recent years, Hong Kong has become a base for Chinese enterprises going global, serving as the first stop for regulatory, testing and business model validation. XPENG's choice of Hong Kong as the launch city for its world's first X-Energy megawatt flash charging station is precisely a recognition of Hong Kong's unique value as a "super connector." Hong Kong adopts European-standard, with a certification system aligned with markets including the UK, Australia and New Zealand. If a charging technology can complete local validation in Hong Kong, it is equivalent to obtaining a "technology passport" to enter multiple markets.

Simon Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of Halo Energy, said: "Hong Kong adopts European-standard, with a certification system consistent with most overseas markets. If a charging technology can complete local validation in Hong Kong, it is equivalent to obtaining a 'technology passport' to enter multiple markets. As a Hong Kong homegrown innovation enterprise, Halo Energy is providing the most solid first-stop validation platform for Chinese new energy technologies going global."

This "Hong Kong First, Global Validation" model provides a replicable path to overseas markets for more Chinese new energy enterprises: using Hong Kong as a demonstration window to validate the feasibility of technologies in complex, high-density urban environments, before expanding to Asia-Pacific and global markets.

Hong Kong Innovation, Investment, Acceleration and Going Global Again

As a successful homegrown innovation enterprise at Hong Kong Science Park, Halo Energy has continuously attracted partners and investors. This project received support from Hong Kong Science Park and investment partners, successfully securing the global first-launch opportunity — proving that HALO's business model is recognised by the market and demonstrating the rapid replication and execution capabilities of a startup: signed with XPENG in late May, opened in September. Hong Kong Science Park will continue to help Hong Kong technology companies accelerate their growth, expand and go global.

Replicating Success Globally: Australia to Build the Southern Hemisphere's First X-Energy System

Halo Energy is a Hong Kong innovation enterprise, but has already successfully established battery charging networks overseas. In the future, we will accelerate our expansion with partners, including building the Southern Hemisphere's first X-Energy charging system in Australia with XPENG by the end of this year, replicating Hong Kong's successful experience globally and realising our vision of using Hong Kong as a bridgehead to go global together with different enterprises.

The EV industry is developing faster and faster. We will not rest on today's achievements. We will continue to build more flash charging stations in Hong Kong, while constructing super-large charging hubs — large charging stations dedicated to commercial vehicles — to solve the charging difficulties of drivers and large electric vehicles, enabling the true popularisation of commercial vehicles. We often work with partners because no single company can succeed alone in this industry. We must work together — those with capital contribute capital, those with land contribute land, those with strength contribute strength — joining hands to contribute to Hong Kong's green future.