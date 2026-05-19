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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XPENG rolls out first mass-produced robotaxi

May 19, 2026 | 10:17
(0) user say
XPENG announced the rollout of its first mass-produced robotaxi in Guangzhou, marking China's first time an automaker achieved mass production of a self-driving taxi.

GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading China-based high-tech company, today announced the official rollout of its first mass-produced Robotaxi in Guangzhou. This marks the first time in China that an automaker has achieved mass production of a Robotaxi through full-stack, in-house development.

The newly unveiled Robotaxi, built on the XPENG GX platform, is China's first production-ready, pre-assembled Robotaxi model developed entirely with in-house technologies and engineered to L4 autonomous driving standards. Powered by four self-developed Turing AI chips, it delivers an industry-leading effective on-board computing power of 3,000 TOPS.

In January of this year, XPENG Robotaxi secured a road testing permit for intelligent connected vehicles in Guangzhou, formally entering the phase of routine L4 public road testing. In March, the company established its Robotaxi business unit to oversee product definition, R&D testing, and operations, thereby accelerating the commercialization roadmap.

XPENG's Robotaxi operates without LiDAR or high-definition maps. Instead, it adopts a pure vision solution, with decision-making driven by the VLA 2.0 end-to-end large model. The model eliminates the language-translation step inherent in traditional "Vision-Language-Action" three-stage architectures, compressing system response latency to under 80 milliseconds. It also offers enhanced urban generalization capabilities, supporting cross-city and even cross-border deployment.

Designed to deliver premium, safe, luxurious and intelligent travel experience, the mass-produced Robotaxi is equipped with practical intelligent cabin configurations including privacy glass, comfort gravity seats and rear in-car entertainment screens. Passengers can enjoy multimedia entertainment and adjust in-car settings via built-in voice assistant during rides.

XPENG plans to initiate pilot Robotaxi operations in the second half of this year to validate technical viability, user acceptance, and the complete business model. The company aims to achieve fully autonomous operations without on-site safety officer by early 2027. On the ecosystem front, XPENG will open its Robotaxi SDK, with Amap becoming its first global ecosystem partner.

The Robotaxi sector is currently at a critical inflection point, transitioning from technical validation to large-scale commercialization. As a full-stack automaker with in-house capabilities spanning software, chips, and complete vehicles, XPENG is positioned to move directly to scaled delivery upon completion of technical validation, thereby shortening the cycle from R&D to commercial operations.

As one of the flagship products of XPENG's physical AI ecosystem, this mass-produced Robotaxi shares the same VLA 2.0 large model foundation as the humanoid robot IRON and the flying car. The rollout today represents a pivotal step forward in XPENG's journey from physical AI research and development to large-scale deployment.

For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

By PR Newswire

XPENG

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TagTag:
XPeng robotaxi Robotaxi technology Guangzhou Massproduced selfdriving taxi

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