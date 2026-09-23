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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thunes powers J.P. Morgan Payments cross-border remittance expansion

September 23, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
Fintech provider Thunes expanded its partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments to route cross-border transfers into bank accounts and mobile wallets across more than 100 payment corridors.

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes has been selected by J.P. Morgan Payments to expand the business' cross-border capabilities through its Xpedite Remit solutions suite. The new solutions leverage both J.P. Morgan Payments' connectivity to local real-time payments rails and Thunes' extensive Direct Global Network in order to meet growing demand for fast, simple and reliable cross-border payments.

With Xpedite Remit, clients benefit from principal protection, end-to-end traceability, and faster payouts – either in the same currency or via seamless FX conversion – across more markets worldwide. The new capabilities will provide access to local bank accounts and mobile wallets via real-time, 24/7 payment networks, all from a single account and connectivity. The solution will enable clients to access 12 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts across more than 100+ corridors provided by Thunes' Network.

Gayathri Vasudev, Global Head of High Value Payments & FX at J.P. Morgan Payments, said: "Our clients want simpler, faster ways to move money across borders and to reach people through the payment methods they prefer. That's why we are continuing to enhance our cross-border capabilities and further expanding our solution through the collaboration with Thunes. Building on milestones, like our recent progress with Swift's retail payments scheme, we're helping clients grow in new markets while delivering the faster, more seamless experiences they have come to expect."

As digital payments continue to grow globally, local payment methods are increasingly the preferred way for consumers and businesses to send and receive money. For organizations operating in multiple markets, keeping up with those preferences can quickly add complexity.

Peter De Caluwe, Co-Founder and CEO of Thunes, said: "We are thrilled to welcome J.P. Morgan Payments to our Direct Global Network. Thunes offers the bank-grade compliance, security and resilience required to move money safely and quickly at global scale. Together, we are demonstrating how traditional banking infrastructure can connect with popular local payment methods to make global commerce smoother for everyone involved." 

The Consumer and Community Bank at JPMorganChase will also benefit from the expanded cross-border capabilities. For Chase accounts, which serve approximately 94 million consumer and small business customers, the enhanced payment rails are expected to enable faster payout experiences and support real-time inbound payments into the U.S. 

Ashish Ajmera, Head of Banking Payments at Chase, said: "As customers increasingly move money across borders as part of their everyday lives, they expect the experience to be fast, intuitive and reliable. These enhancements mark an important step in our efforts to modernize cross-border payments and expand the capabilities available through our broader suite of products and services, helping customers send money internationally with greater speed, transparency and confidence."

The initial rollout supports a range of payments use cases — including instant supplier settlements, bill payments, and remittances — and will be available globally, including key markets with significant cross-border remittance flows such as India, Mexico, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Philippines.

To find out more, visit the news article on the J.P. Morgan Payments Newsroom: https://www.jpmorgan.com/payments/newsroom/cross-border-payments-thunes-expansion

For more information visit Thunes: https://www.thunes.com/

By PR Newswire

Thunes

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TagTag:
Thunes J.P. Morgan Payments Crossborder remittance Fintech provider

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