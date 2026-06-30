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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XPENG unveils X-Mind autonomous driving brain at CVPR 2026 Workshop

June 30, 2026 | 14:29
(0) user say
XPENG (NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868) has unveiled X-Mind, its new autonomous driving intelligence system described as a future-foresight brain, presenting the technology at the CVPR 2026 Workshop on Foundation Model Deployment for Embodied Intelligence.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading China-based high-tech company, shared insights at the CVPR 2026 Workshop on Foundation Model Deployment for Embodied Intelligence. Xianming Liu, Head of XPENG Group's General Intelligence Center, unveiled XPENG's World Model roadmap, highlighting proactive reasoning, controllable generation, and long-horizon forecasting as key capabilities for next-generation autonomous driving.

Following X-World, X-Foresight, and X-Cache, XPENG introduced X-Mind, a Predictive World Model framework that enables vehicles to simulate future scenarios before making decisions. Through a Visual Chain-of-Thought (Visual CoT), X-Mind allows autonomous systems to reason proactively, improving safety and delivering more human-like driving performance.

Unlike traditional perception-to-action systems that react to current conditions, X-Mind enables vehicles to anticipate future traffic changes through internal simulation. Its three core technologies include:

Thought Sketch, which creates an efficient cognitive representation combining Bird's-Eye-View (BEV) layouts and driving priors, preserving key elements such as road structures, obstacles, traffic lights, and navigation intentions while reducing computational complexity.

Recurrent Block Diffusion (RBD), which enables high-quality future scene generation within a single forward pass, overcoming latency challenges of conventional diffusion methods and balancing advanced reasoning with real-time deployment.

Visual CoT visualization, which reveals how the model predicts obstacle movements, lane connectivity, and future traffic conditions before generating driving decisions, improving transparency and system validation.

Trained on hundreds of millions of real-world driving data frames, X-Mind demonstrates improved trajectory prediction accuracy, enhanced performance in complex long-tail scenarios, and ultra-low inference latency suitable for automotive-grade chips.

Together with X-World and X-Foresight, X-Mind completes XPENG's Physical AI foundational model roadmap, enabling vehicles to understand not only how to act, but how the world evolves after each action.

For more information: https://www.xpeng.com/

By PR Newswire

XPeng Inc.

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TagTag:
XPeng Autonomous driving brain XPENG XMind CVPR Workshop 2026

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