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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Recharge Power posts 404 percent revenue surge and secures APEA award

September 22, 2026 | 22:05
(0) user say
Energy storage firm Recharge Power recorded revenue of 3.28 billion New Taiwan dollars in 2025 and received the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards.

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge Power Co., Ltd. (7921-TW), the energy storage subsidiary of J&V Energy Technology Co., Ltd., earned the Fast Enterprise Award at the 2026 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), selected from more than 100 participating enterprises. The awards ceremony was held on the evening of September 18, with Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power, leading the team to accept the award on behalf of the company. The recognition underscores Recharge Power's comprehensive competitiveness in technological capabilities, operational growth, and international expansion.

Organized by Enterprise Asia, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is one of the region's prestigious business awards. The Fast Enterprise Award honors enterprises achieving exceptional growth across revenue, market share, customer base, profitability, and brand influence. Recharge Power received this recognition for its end-to-end BESS integration capabilities, proprietary technologies, and robust international execution, which have driven the rapid scale-up of its operations and global footprint.

Spencer Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Recharge Power, said the award recognizes the company's operational achievements in recent years and the dedication of its team. Recharge Power's rapid growth has been built on years of accumulated engineering and system integration expertise. From project development, engineering design, and EPC to proprietary Energy Management System (EMS) development, operation and maintenance (O&M), and electricity trading, the company has established comprehensive turnkey capabilities. This foundation has enabled Recharge Power to rapidly adapt its technology and project experience developed in Taiwan to global markets. As AI data centers continue to drive power demand, requirements for power supply stability and dispatch flexibility are also increasing, making energy storage an indispensable part of next-generation energy infrastructure.

Recharge Power has also delivered strong financial growth. Revenue reached NT$3.282 billion in 2025, up 404% year over year, while operating profit reached NT$502 million and earnings per share (EPS) came in at NT$8.49, all reaching record highs and demonstrating strong momentum as the company continues to scale its business.

Recharge Power has built a strong track record in the grid-scale BESS market, with cumulative global deployment capacity exceeding 1GWh. In Taiwan, cumulative deployment has reached 354MW / 824MWh, featuring landmark deployment including Taiwan's first Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) BESS project, its premier PV+BESS project, Taipower's first self-owned substation BESS project, and Taiwan's largest private-sector BESS project.

Leveraging its system integration expertise and proprietary technologies, Recharge Power has also accelerated its overseas expansion. In Japan, Recharge Power has grid-connected 14 BESS projects. Its proprietary EMS recently obtained Japan's JC-STAR cybersecurity certification, further strengthening its competitiveness in the market. In Australia, Recharge Power has secured an active project pipeline totaling 128MW / 292MWh. In addition to front-of-meter projects, Recharge Power also extends PV and BESS applications into commercial and industrial sectors, including shopping centers, public facilities, and sports venues, to help customers optimize energy costs and enhance energy resilience. The company is also actively expanding into Europe and the United States as it continues to scale its global business footprint.

Looking ahead, as AI accelerates global power demand, Recharge Power remains committed to advancing BESS and smart energy management solutions. Guided by its corporate mission, "Empowering AIDC and Greener Grids," Recharge Power aims to deliver critical infrastructure supporting the AI era and the transition toward greener, more resilient power grids.

By PR Newswire

Recharge Power Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Recharge Power APEA award 2026 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

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