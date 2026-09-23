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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amazon and Temasek Trust join Asian sustainable aviation fuel alliance

September 23, 2026 | 15:23
(0) user say
Climate initiative Green Fuel Forward expanded its steering committee and alliance members, adding Amazon, Bain & Company, and Temasek Trust to accelerate regional sustainable aviation fuel adoption.

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Fuel Forward (GFF), launched by GenZero and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in May 2025 to scale demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), today announced an expanded partnership structure and new members as it enters its next phase of market activation.

Announced during Green Markets Day at New York Climate Week, the expansion marks GFF's shift from building market awareness and procurement readiness to facilitating greater corporate action and participation in SAF and SAF certificates (SAFc) transactions across Asia.

GFF welcomed the Center for Green Market Activation (GMA) and the Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo) to its Steering Committee (SteerCo), alongside founding SteerCo member GenZero. The expanded SteerCo combines investment, demand-aggregation, procurement and market-development expertise as GFF works to translate growing corporate interest in SAF into credible and scalable demand.

Building this demand is particularly important for aviation decarbonisation in Asia, where much of the sector's future growth is expected. SAF supply remains constrained by its premium over conventional jet fuel and production capacity that is still developing. Stronger and clearer demand signals can encourage investment in new supply and help lower the cost of SAF adoption.

SAFc can provide these demand signals at scale by enabling companies to support the use of SAF and claim the associated emission reductions towards their climate targets, even where direct access to physical SAF is limited or impossible. To support the development of a robust SAFc market in Asia-Pacific, GFF will work with industry, policymakers and standards bodies to establish a trusted framework for corporate engagement.

Frederick Teo, chief Executive Officer, GenZero, said: "Given the growth of aviation in the Asia-Pacific, the region has a critical role in decarbonising aviation globally. There is tremendous potential to develop technologies in SAF, source feedstock, build production capacity and drive adoption. Corporate ambition to address air travel emissions can direct financing into scaling SAF adoption through the purchase of SAF certificates. Green Fuel Forward aggregates corporate participation into credible, collective demand large enough to meaningfully support production growth across the region. The expertise that GMA and SAFCo bring in demand aggregation, procurement, and market development strengthens Green Fuel Forward's broad membership base to translate corporate readiness into concerted market action."

Kim Carnahan, chief Executive Officer, Center for Green Market Activation, said: "We know that book and claim and demand aggregation can drive new investment and grow the supply of high-integrity SAF. We are thrilled to be joining the Green Fuel Forward SteerCo to bring this model to Asia, ensure it complements existing global initiatives like the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance, and steer it toward real-world contracting that scales SAF uptake in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world."

Seow Hui Tan, chief Executive Officer, SAFCo, said: "As Asia-Pacific's aviation sector continues to grow, the region has a unique opportunity to lead the next phase of sustainable aviation growth. Singapore's early leadership in advancing SAF policy demonstrates how practical regulations, trusted governance, and market-based mechanisms can accelerate SAF adoption while maintaining environmental integrity. Beyond supporting Singapore's national SAF ambitions, SAFCo's expertise, processes, systems, and market infrastructure being developed through the SAF policy can help lay the foundations for a credible and scalable voluntary SAF and SAF certificate market across Asia-Pacific. Through Green Fuel Forward, we look forward to working with partners to strengthen corporate participation, build market confidence, and accelerate the development of a trusted regional SAF ecosystem."

With added institutional expertise and a broader corporate buyer base, GFF is better positioned to help companies move from learning about SAFc to evaluating and participating in procurement opportunities. By aggregating demand and strengthening connections among buyers, market intermediaries and suppliers, GFF aims to create a stronger commercial foundation for SAF growth in Asia.

As GFF moves from capacity-building towards supporting more pragmatic action, WEF will hand over the secretariat function of the initiative to the SteerCo. WEF played an important role in the initiative's formative year, helping to shape the platform, convene stakeholders, build momentum, and strengthen the understanding of the SAF market.

Pedro Gomez, head, Industry Agenda, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum, said: "With GenZero and dozens of private sector companies, we launched Green Fuel Forward to spark interest in SAF in the Asia-Pacific region. One and a half years later, this collective effort has shown that the local SAF market is maturing fast, and more corporates are planning to take pragmatic action and invest in the sector. The World Economic Forum looks forward to seeing this momentum transform into credible demand as GenZero and the new SteerCo take over the strategic leadership of the campaign, bringing experience from transactions that can really scale the impact of Green Fuel Forward in the coming years."

New members broaden the alliance

Alongside the expanded SteerCo, GFF has recently welcomed Amazon, Bain & Company, and Temasek Trust as new members, broadening the group of companies seeking to accelerate the shift towards lower-carbon aviation. Temasek Trust also joins as a catalytic contributor, providing funding to offset procurement costs and help SAF adoption. GFF's total membership now stands at 48.

GFF's members span three key groups: companies with significant business-travel footprints; companies with substantial logistics and air-cargo operations; and international corporations looking to decarbonise their value chains in Asia.

Corporate interest in SAF is growing, but buyers continue to face practical barriers to procurement. Questions remain around how SAF certificate purchases can be reported under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, while buyers may also have limited visibility of credible regional supply and lack dedicated in-house procurement capabilities.

Through GFF, participating companies can better understand the SAF market, explore credible procurement pathways, and stay updated on accounting and reporting for SAFc. Catalytic funding, including cost offsets and co-matching for select first-time buyers, can also help lower cost barriers and support early participation.

Sam Israelit, chief Sustainability Officer, Bain & Company, said: "Business travel is the largest share of Bain's carbon footprint, and sustainable aviation fuel is central to our science-based path to net zero. Having been among the first corporate buyers of SAF certificates through the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance and the First Movers Coalition, joining Green Fuel Forward is a natural next step: it brings that commitment to Asia-Pacific, where aviation's growth - and the opportunity to decarbonise it - is greatest. We look forward to helping build the credible, aggregated demand that will catalyse new SAF supply across the region."

Ryan Tan, head, Planet Collaborative, Temasek Trust, said: "Aviation is a carbon-intensive sector that is an integral part of the carbon footprint of many companies, such as through business travel and value chains. This makes SAF certificates an important entry point for collective action. Through Green Fuel Forward, Temasek Trust is participating as both a member and catalytic funder to lower barriers for other companies and facilitate demand for SAF. This reflects our commitment to catalysing practical, scalable solutions for tangible climate impact."

For more information, visit https://genzero.co/initiatives/green-fuel-forward.

and www.genzero.co.

By PR Newswire

Center for Green Market Activation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
amazon Temasek Trust Green Fuel Forward

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