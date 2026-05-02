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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XPENG reports April 2026 vehicle deliveries

May 02, 2026 | 10:14
(0) user say
The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer disclosed monthly sales figures showing units delivered to customers during the period.

GUANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading global AI mobility technology company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2026.

In April, XPENG delivered a total of 31,011 vehicles, representing a 13% increase from the prior month.

Furthermore, following the official rollout of VLA 2.0 in March, test-drive satisfaction rates at XPENG retail stores recorded a significant increase by the end of April. The average time customers take to make a purchase decision after a test drive also decreased by 44.7% month-over-month, reinforcing intelligent driving as a key driver of sales growth.

On April 15, 2026, the Company unveiled the XPENG GX, marking the debut of its first full-sized flagship SUV built around its most advanced cross-domain technologies.

On April 7, 2026, XPENG and its European production partner Magna marked the roll-off of the first locally produced P7+ from the production line at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria. This is the third model to be locally manufactured in Austria, following the G6 and G9, deepening XPENG's manufacturing footprint in Europe through its partnerships.

By PR Newswire

XPeng Inc.

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TagTag:
XPeng vehicle deliveries

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