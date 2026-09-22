LG Display unveils world's first 720Hz gaming OLED panel

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today its launch of a 24.5-inch 720Hz Gaming OLED panel, leading the esports monitor market paradigm.

The company's 24.5-inch 720Hz Gaming OLED panel is the first-ever OLED panel tailored specifically for esports.

Standard monitors used for esports are primarily in the 24-inch class, enabling players to view the entire screen at a glance.

By initiating mass production of its 24.5-inch 720Hz Gaming OLED panel, LG Display aims to pioneer the mainstreaming of OLED technology across the esports monitor market.

The panel realizes the world's highest refresh rate (720Hz) among gaming OLED displays as well as the fastest response time (0.02ms). Refresh rate refers to the number of times per second a screen updates, so 720Hz means the screen refreshes 720 times per second. The core technology lies in a stable driving algorithm, going beyond simply displaying scenes.

LG Display developed a proprietary algorithm to stably drive the 720Hz refresh rate even at FHD (1920x1080) resolution, applying an integrated solution spanning from panel design to the driving system.

Through this ultra-high refresh rate and lightning-fast response time, motion blur and ghosting are dramatically reduced, delivering an overwhelming user experience in fast-paced genres such as first-person shooter (FPS) and racing games. For example, the panel provides exceptional clarity and smoothness, clearly capturing the flash of a gun muzzle or the speed of a vehicle hurtling around a track.

Furthermore, unlike LCDs that require a backlight, each pixel emits light independently to achieve highly vivid picture quality, maximizing player immersion.

The panel has first been applied to global monitor manufacturer ASUS's new gaming monitor, the ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace. This monitor has been selected as the official esports monitor for PGL CS2 Major Singapore 2026, one of the biggest tournaments in the Counter-Strike 2 calendar.

With the launch of its 24.5-inch 720Hz Gaming OLED panel, LG Display plans to accelerate its strategy to target the esports market. The company intends to lead the gaming display market based on its full lineup ranging from the 20-inch to the 40-inch class, with some products featuring its proprietary Dynamic Frequency & Resolution (DFR) technology. To further widen the gap with followers, LG Display is accelerating AI transformation (AX) across all areas of gaming display development.

"As a technology-driven company, we will lead the transition to OLED in the gaming monitor market and lead the mainstreaming of OLED in the global market," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Head of the Large Display Business Unit at LG Display.

For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com