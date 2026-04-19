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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XPENG to showcase physical AI ecosystem at Beijing auto show

April 19, 2026 | 09:33
(0) user say
The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer scheduled demonstrations of robotics and autonomous driving integration at the automotive exhibition.

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG will unveil its next-generation "Physical AI" ecosystem at the Beijing Auto Show starting April 24, showcasing its transition from a smart EV manufacturer to a global leader in physical AI. The presentation will feature a comprehensive portfolio spanning intelligent driving, robotics, and aerial mobility, alongside the latest technical and product updates.

2026 marks a milestone as Physical AI enters mass production. At the Auto Show, XPENG will showcase the VLA 2.0 intelligent driving system, flagship models, as well as the latest progress in robotics and flying cars. The VLA 2.0 is redefining how users perceive smart driving, with positive feedback rising, higher model conversion rates, and growing adoption of the Ultra version. The recently launched Mona UltraSE version broadens access to advanced intelligent driving, allowing a younger, wider audience to experience the benefits of VLA 2.0 technology. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with key VLA features, including autonomous campus roaming, fully automated parking, and advanced urban navigation.

XPENG now operates in over 60 countries and regions globally. In 2025, the company delivered 45,000 vehicles abroad—a 95.6% increase year-on-year—continuing to lead the international expansion of Chinese EVs. The Beijing Auto Show 2026 will mark a significant step in this journey, offering media, partners, and consumers a first-hand look at the future of smart mobility.

Website: https://www.xpeng.com

By PR Newswire

XPENG

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XPeng physical AI ecosystem Beijing auto show

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