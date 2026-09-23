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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BougeRV launches DuneRover electric beach wagon on Kickstarter

September 23, 2026 | 15:15
(0) user say
Outdoor equipment brand BougeRV launched its DuneRover electric beach wagon on Kickstarter, offering early backers a discounted price of 396 dollars against the retail MSRP of 899 dollars.

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BougeRV, a leading brand in off-grid and outdoor living solutions, today announced the launch of DuneRover, an all-new electric beach wagon now officially available on Kickstarter. Designed to move heavy loads across soft sand and uneven terrain with ease, DuneRover combines powerful electric assist with handle-assisted control, smart remote control, and app control for a versatile, hands-free hauling experience.

LIMITED-TIME KICKSTARTER LAUNCH OFFER

  • Special Launch: $396 — 56% OFF — limited to just 5 spots, first come, first served
  • Super Early Bird: $467 — 48% OFF — available on a first-come, first-served basis
  • FREE BougeRV T1 Camping Light, valued at $84.99, for the first 50 backers

"An outdoor day should start with freedom, not struggle," said Kane, a BougeRV spokesperson. "Too often, getting to the beach, campsite, or park means dragging a fully loaded wagon through soft sand, rough ground, and long distances. DuneRover was born from a simple question: What if carrying everything you need could feel as easy as enjoying the destination?"

ENGINEERED AS A COMPLETE SYSTEM

Built with an automotive-grade V-model framework and structured integrated product development process, DuneRover was engineered from concept and system design through validation and production readiness with a focus on performance, reliability, safety, and user experience. Its modular UPP platform integrates the powertrain, drive system, and control architecture into one cohesive system.

POWER MEETS EFFORTLESS CONTROL

An 880W peak battery output powers two brushless geared motors delivering 66 N•m of combined torque, tuned for oversized beach wheels. Its 12 × 4-inch low-density PU foam drive wheels are 100% airless and flat-free, while a force-sensing control system translates every push or pull into smooth, stepless assistance.

For added freedom, users can undock the wireless remote from the handle and control the wagon from up to 328 feet away. Through the BougeRV App, users can monitor real-time status, control key functions, and customize dynamic ambient lighting.

BUILT FOR REAL OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

DuneRover offers up to 5 miles of range from its 24,000mAh (88.8Wh) battery, supports up to 100W smart solar charging through an MPPT regulator, and features IPX6 water resistance. With a 330-lb maximum load and more than 162 QT of capacity, its foldable frame can carry bulky gear while remaining easy to store. The detachable battery can also serve as a portable power bank for other devices.

AVAILABILITY

BougeRV DuneRover is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2008380622/bougerv-dunerover-all-new-electric-beach-wagon?ref=buqupd

By PR Newswire

BougeRV

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
BougeRV Kickstarter DuneRover electric beach wagon

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