Convera partners with JustLogin to embed cross-border payroll across Southeast Asia

SEATTLE, Wash. and LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, and JustLogin, an AI-Powered Singapore-based human resource cloud platform operating for the last 26 years, today announced a partnership that brings embedded cross-border payroll and business payment capabilities directly into the HR workflows.

The partnership is designed to support companies operating and expanding across Singapore and Southeast Asia where hiring, managing and paying teams across multiple countries and currencies is now a prerequisite for regional growth. Through the integration, JustLogin customers will be able to initiate payroll and employee-related payments in up to 16 currencies from within the JustLogin platform, while Convera manages the underlying cross-border payment execution.

The result: faster salary disbursement, improved visibility, and reduced operational complexity for companies managing distributed workforces across the region.

"Growing companies should not have to choose between regional expansion and payroll confidence. By embedding Convera's global payments capabilities directly into JustLogin's HR platform, we're making it easier for businesses to hire, pay and scale across Southeast Asia with greater speed, visibility and control", said Patrick Gauthier, Group CEO of Convera, "This partnership reflects a broader shift we're seeing in the market, as payments become more deeply embedded into the platforms businesses already use to run their operations."

As businesses across Southeast Asia build more distributed and regional workforces, payroll is becoming more than an administrative function. It is increasingly connected to employee experience, operational resilience, and the ability to expand into new markets with confidence. The Convera and JustLogin partnership brings together HR technology and embedded financial services to help businesses manage this complexity through a single, integrated experience.

Designed for regulated environments, the integration allows payment activity to be initiated within JustLogin, with essential transaction data shared securely with Convera at the point of payment. Payment status and confirmations are then returned to the JustLogin dashboard, giving HR and finance teams visibility without disrupting existing workflows. As the licensed payment processor, Convera conducts customer onboarding and KYC checks and operates under the oversight of more than 60 regulators worldwide

Cross-border payroll and B2B payouts represent a significant and growing segment of Southeast Asia's payments landscape, with the regional B2B payments market estimated at approximately USD 44.5 billion in 2024 and projected to exceed USD 105 billion by 2033. As Singapore-based and multinational businesses expand across the region, navigating multiple currencies, payment rails, and regulatory regimes has become an increasing challenge. Embedding regulated cross-border payments into HR platforms helps remove a major barrier into regional expansion.

"As our customers expand across markets, payroll and payments have become a critical part of both employee experience and corporate reputation," said KC Kwa, CEO, JustLogin. "In an environment marked by regulatory change and currency volatility, this partnership provides the governance, resilience, and confidence our customers need to keep payroll compliant, accurate, and seamless – without compromising trust."

The solution also leverages select government-backed fast payment rails to accelerate salary disbursement across the region, including Singapore's FAST, Malaysia's DuitNow, and InstaPay in the Philippines.

The Convera and JustLogin integration is available to JustLogin customers in Singapore and across supported Southeast Asian markets, helping businesses build, manage and pay regional workforces through a more connected HR and payments experience.

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