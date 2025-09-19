Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hainan Free Trade Port Pitch 2025: Hong Kong Conference Draws Investors

September 19, 2025 | 11:36
(0) user say
Fifteen per cent corporate tax and zero tariff carrots lure two hundred firms, giving trade reporters Hainan FTP keywords and registration portal.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - On the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the island-wide special customs operations of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), the Hainan FTP Promotion and Policy Interpretation Conference was organized at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Sept. 9th.

The event was hosted by the Hainan Provincial Government, aiming to enhance Hong Kong people's understanding of the policies and achievements of the Hainan FTP, as well as opportunities after the island-wide special customs operations start, thus building deeper ties between the two places.

Feng Fei, secretary of the Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee, stated at the conference that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan FTP are both major national strategies, and that the interaction of the two is a driving force for building a new development pattern and facilitating domestic and international dual circulation. Hainan FTP plans to initiate island-wide special customs operations on Dec. 18, 2025, signifying a new phase in the development of the Hainan FTP, Feng said, adding that Hainan seeks to deepen its collaboration with Hong Kong, harnessing their respective strengths to amplify their combined regional influence and outreach.

Algernon Yau, secretary for commerce and economic development of the HKSAR government, reaffirmed the commitment to fostering collaboration between Hong Kong and Hainan, pledging to fully leverage Hong Kong's strengths to promote coordinated development within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port. Yau also highlighted plans to attract international projects to Hainan and facilitate Hainan's investment in overseas markets, aiming to create mutually beneficial partnerships that contribute to China's high-quality development and economic dynamism.

Tang Hua, director of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development, detailed Hainan's advantages, including its beautiful ecological environment, broad market reach, high degree of economic openness, and strong talent attraction. Tang noted that Hong Kong offers world-class technological R&D capabilities, robust financial services, and access to international talent, which provide essential support services to enterprises in Hainan.

The promotion event saw the signing of 12 agreements between Hainan and Hong Kong enterprises across various sectors, including cultural tourism, technology, and food processing. More than 400 participants attended the event.

According to the Department of Finance of Hainan Province, Hainan issued 5 billion yuan of offshore RMB local government bonds in Hong Kong on Sept. 11th, with maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years. The issuance comprises three tranches: 3-year sustainable development bonds, 5-year blue bonds and a 10-year aerospace-themed bond. Proceeds will primarily support marine conservation, social welfare and key scientific research and infrastructure projects in the aerospace sector.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hainan Information Office

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong Tariff exemptions Corporate tax incentives International investment

Related Contents

Hong Kong Policy Address 2025: John Lee Targets Global Business Hub Status

Hong Kong Policy Address 2025: John Lee Targets Global Business Hub Status

German Tech Talents 2025: Five Day Hong Kong Shenzhen Innovation Tour

German Tech Talents 2025: Five Day Hong Kong Shenzhen Innovation Tour

Hong Kong Policy Address 2025: John Lee Unveils Reform Roadmap

Hong Kong Policy Address 2025: John Lee Unveils Reform Roadmap

Cushman Wakefield Policy Address 2025 Reaction: Property Sector Cheers

Cushman Wakefield Policy Address 2025 Reaction: Property Sector Cheers

BaseHall Triple Platinum Green Cert 2025: Hong Kong F&B First

BaseHall Triple Platinum Green Cert 2025: Hong Kong F&B First

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Hong Kong Monster Party 2025: Brick or Treat

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Quang Ninh inaugurates $65.3 million lithium-ion battery material plant

Quang Ninh inaugurates $65.3 million lithium-ion battery material plant

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

WRISE Academy Changsha Office 2025: Women in Renewable Energy Expansion

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020