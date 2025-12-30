Corporate

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

December 30, 2025 | 11:11
(0) user say
The electric vehicle's aesthetic philosophy fuses sophisticated European styling with distinctive Middle Eastern design influences.

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 - Middle Eastern buyers have long gravitated toward vehicles that project elegance, presence, and purpose. As electric mobility accelerates across the region, design continues to be a major factor in purchase decisions. VinFast responds to this expectation with the VF 8, an electric SUV whose aesthetic is rooted in European sophistication yet thoughtfully shaped to resonate with Middle Eastern roads, lifestyles, and sensibilities.

The VF 8's exterior was developed around a design philosophy VinFast calls "Dynamic Balance". Rather than relying on overt aggressiveness, the VF 8 uses tension between smooth surfaces and crisp lines, balancing gentle curves with sharper transitions to create a silhouette that feels modern without chasing trends, a consideration particularly relevant in the Middle East.

Its LED lighting signature, highlighted by a full-width tail lamp and the recognizable V-shaped graphic, establishes a strong visual identity from a distance. Confident proportions and a purposeful stance allow the vehicle to project stability on wide highways and in dense city environments.

Inside the VF 8, VinFast has created a cabin that blends practicality with an understated, premium feel. A panoramic sunroof brightens the interior and creates a sense of openness that local buyers often value. Premium vegan leather, color-selectable ambient lighting, and a streamlined dashboard contribute to a cabin that feels calm and contemporary. At the center of this environment is a 15.6-inch floating infotainment display that anchors the cockpit while reducing physical clutter. The seats, spacious in both rows, are designed with long-distance comfort in mind, and ventilation and heating functions in the Plus variant provide flexibility across seasonal shifts in the region.

Design and engineering intersect to elevate everyday usability. The VF 8's aerodynamic profile supports range efficiency and improves ride stability. Wide outward visibility, paired with intelligent LED lighting, enhances confidence during night driving and intercity travel. The vehicle's smart functionalities, including update capability and advanced driver-support technologies, are built into the design in a way that maintains the cabin's clean, minimal aesthetic without overwhelming the driver.

The VF 8's design narrative is strengthened by an ownership experience that has become one of VinFast's defining attributes. Its long-term warranty coverage extends for ten years or 200,000 km on the vehicle, alongside a ten-year battery warranty with unlimited mileage, delivering assurance that resonates strongly with Middle Eastern buyers who prioritize durability and long-term value. This is reinforced by a comprehensive aftersales framework that includes five years of free scheduled service up to 100,000 km, 24/7 roadside assistance with mobile service support, guaranteed access to replacement parts around the clock, and the inclusion of home charging solutions with access to DC fast-charging networks. Together, these policies align with the SUV's design intention: a vehicle created not only to be admired, but to be lived with confidently for years.

This positioning comes as VinFast closes out one of the most consequential years in its history. The company has inaugurated its Subang manufacturing plant in Indonesia, marking a major expansion of its global production footprint, while momentum in Vietnam continues to accelerate. With record monthly deliveries and multiple models leading their respective segments, VinFast is on track to finish the year as the best-selling automotive brand in its domestic market, underscoring the speed and scale of its transition from an emerging EV player to an established market leader.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://me.vinfast.com/en

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VinFast VF 8 VinFast VF 8 design European elegance

