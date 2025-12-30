Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AZX DEX launches beta testing with breakthrough performance

December 30, 2025 | 11:07
(0) user say
The new decentralised exchange begins its beta phase, promising significant speed and innovation improvements over existing platforms.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 - AZX, a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the trading-optimized AZ Axis blockchain network, announced the launch of its Beta testing, introducing groundbreaking performance capabilities and innovative features designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized trading.

AZX represents a technological leap in decentralized trading infrastructure. It is an order-book DEX built on Axis technology, an infrastructure designed for trading. The platform can now achieve an impressive P99 latency of under 20 ms. Backed by professional market-making teams, AZX also provides robust orderbook liquidity, providing a solid on-chain solution for high-frequency and professional trading scenarios that demand speed, precision, and reliability. It demonstrates remarkable achievement in critical performance indicators for decentralized exchanges.

AZX is committed to lowering the entry barrier to DeFi and addressing the challenges in accessibility. It introduces a revolutionary onboarding process, which allows users to register with an email address and get their automatically generated on-chain addresses. AZX also supports logging in via multiple popular wallets, building a seamless, secure, and user-friendly entry point. Such a design makes significant progress in the accessibility of DeFi and professional trading, and is a ground-breaking innovation to realize the mass adoption of DeFi with improved usability, while preserving its core feature of self-custody.

The launch is also accompanied by a comprehensive contributor rewards program that enables users to accumulate points through trading and submitting feedback as early contributors. It reflects a mature, community-driven product development model that goes beyond technical testing.

https://www.azverse.xyz

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AZX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AZX DEX Decentralized exchange Tradingoptimized AZ Axis Innovative features

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

VinFast VF 8 design blends European elegance, Middle Eastern character

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020