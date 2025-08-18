Corporate

Hai Lang LNG power plant revises timeline, targets 2029 launch

August 18, 2025 | 17:01
(0) user say
Quang Tri authorities have pledged stronger backing for the long-delayed Hai Lang LNG project as investors seek solutions to land and permitting hurdles.
Hai Lang LNG power plant revises timeline, targets 2029 launch
Proposed site of the LNG Hai Lang development

The Hai Lang liquefied natural gas (LNG) power project, backed by a consortium of Vietnam’s T&T Group, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Hanwha Energy Corporation, and Korea Southern Power (KOSPO), is set to adjust its construction roadmap amid delays. At a meeting on August 13, the Quang Tri People’s Committee committed to helping remove obstacles to keep the project on track.

Also at the meeting, representatives of the investor consortium proposed that Quang Tri province and relevant departments actively support land clearance, resettlement, issuance of permits for converting forest land use, and issues related to seaport infrastructure.

Investor representatives urged provincial leaders and relevant departments to accelerate land clearance and resettlement, approve forest land conversion, and resolve bottlenecks linked to seaport infrastructure and permitting – issues that have slowed progress on the strategic energy development.

Additionally, relevant departments and localities highlighted challenges and committed to continued collaboration with the investor to accelerate progress.

Vice Chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee Le Duc Tien said, "The province is actively working with the investor and ministries to complete the necessary legal procedures. The province has also assigned specific tasks to relevant units to assist the investor in finalising compensation procedures, land clearance, land allocation, land leasing, and preparing documents for converting forest land use in the shortest possible time."

The province has tasked Quang Tri Economic Zones Management Board with adjusting the planning boundaries for the ship turning area and shared navigation channel at My Thuy port, to facilitate implementation while ensuring technical and legal compliance.

"Our ultimate goal is to see the project built on schedule and operational before 2030, helping Quang Tri become a regional energy hub. Under the updated plan, construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with commercial operations starting in the fourth quarter of 2029," said Tien.

According to the adjusted investment registration certificate issued by Quang Tri People’s Committee last December, the total investment was revised from around $2.1 billion to over $2.3 billion. Of this, the consortium will contribute around $580 million, with the remaining $1.7 billion or so mobilised from other sources. The development includes the Hai Lang LNG terminal, designed to receive carriers of 120,000–180,000 cubic metres with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, along with a 1,500 MW power plant.

The Hai Lang LNG development was initially scheduled for commercial operation in the 2026–2027 period. However, due to difficulties and delays, the timeline has been revised.

From the second quarter of 2021 to December 2025, the preparation phase will cover the completion, appraisal, and approval of the pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, and basic design, alongside land clearance, compensation, and site levelling.

Between the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2029, work will shift to procurement design, construction, equipment installation, testing, and acceptance. The first unit is expected to be completed and begin operations in mid-2029, followed by Unit 2 in the fourth quarter of the same year.

$2.3 billion LNG Hai Lang approved in Quang Tri $2.3 billion LNG Hai Lang approved in Quang Tri

The first phase of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in Quang Tri province has received the official go-ahead from local authorities.
SK Group considers $2.1B LNG power investment in Nghe An SK Group considers $2.1B LNG power investment in Nghe An

South Korean conglomerate SK Group is exploring the possibility of investing in a landmark $2.1 billion liquefied natural gas power plant in Vietnam’s central province of Nghe An, signalling growing interest from Korean investors in Vietnam’s energy transition.
Nhon Trach LNG-fired power plants to start commercial operations this year Nhon Trach LNG-fired power plants to start commercial operations this year

The Nhon Trach 3 and 4 LNG-fired power plants have made good progress, with Nhon Trach 3 set to start commercial operations in Q3.
Consortium emerges as sole bidder for major LNG project in Khanh Hoa Consortium emerges as sole bidder for major LNG project in Khanh Hoa

A consortium comprising multi-sector corporation Trungnam Group and Sideros River is currently the sole bidder for the 1,500 MW Ca Na liquefied natural gas (LNG)-to-power development in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.
Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation is keen on investments in the Van Phong 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant and other offshore wind (OSW) power ventures in Khanh Hoa province.

By Nguyen Kim

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Legislation gives government flexibility for loan guarantees

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

Vietnam masters core technologies of automobile value chain

Vietnam masters core technologies of automobile value chain

VAL opens second line of largest soybean crushing complex in Southeast Asia

VAL opens second line of largest soybean crushing complex in Southeast Asia

Vietnam urged to shore up supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty

Vietnam urged to shore up supply-chain resilience amid global uncertainty

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

