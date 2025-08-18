Hai Lang LNG power plant revises timeline, targets 2029 launch

Proposed site of the LNG Hai Lang development

The Hai Lang liquefied natural gas (LNG) power project, backed by a consortium of Vietnam’s T&T Group, Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS), Hanwha Energy Corporation, and Korea Southern Power (KOSPO), is set to adjust its construction roadmap amid delays. At a meeting on August 13, the Quang Tri People’s Committee committed to helping remove obstacles to keep the project on track.

Also at the meeting, representatives of the investor consortium proposed that Quang Tri province and relevant departments actively support land clearance, resettlement, issuance of permits for converting forest land use, and issues related to seaport infrastructure.

Investor representatives urged provincial leaders and relevant departments to accelerate land clearance and resettlement, approve forest land conversion, and resolve bottlenecks linked to seaport infrastructure and permitting – issues that have slowed progress on the strategic energy development.

Additionally, relevant departments and localities highlighted challenges and committed to continued collaboration with the investor to accelerate progress.

Vice Chairman of Quang Tri People’s Committee Le Duc Tien said, "The province is actively working with the investor and ministries to complete the necessary legal procedures. The province has also assigned specific tasks to relevant units to assist the investor in finalising compensation procedures, land clearance, land allocation, land leasing, and preparing documents for converting forest land use in the shortest possible time."

The province has tasked Quang Tri Economic Zones Management Board with adjusting the planning boundaries for the ship turning area and shared navigation channel at My Thuy port, to facilitate implementation while ensuring technical and legal compliance.

"Our ultimate goal is to see the project built on schedule and operational before 2030, helping Quang Tri become a regional energy hub. Under the updated plan, construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with commercial operations starting in the fourth quarter of 2029," said Tien.

According to the adjusted investment registration certificate issued by Quang Tri People’s Committee last December, the total investment was revised from around $2.1 billion to over $2.3 billion. Of this, the consortium will contribute around $580 million, with the remaining $1.7 billion or so mobilised from other sources. The development includes the Hai Lang LNG terminal, designed to receive carriers of 120,000–180,000 cubic metres with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, along with a 1,500 MW power plant.

The Hai Lang LNG development was initially scheduled for commercial operation in the 2026–2027 period. However, due to difficulties and delays, the timeline has been revised.

From the second quarter of 2021 to December 2025, the preparation phase will cover the completion, appraisal, and approval of the pre-feasibility study, feasibility study, and basic design, alongside land clearance, compensation, and site levelling.

Between the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2029, work will shift to procurement design, construction, equipment installation, testing, and acceptance. The first unit is expected to be completed and begin operations in mid-2029, followed by Unit 2 in the fourth quarter of the same year.

